Every playable hero in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to 2017’s Kingdom Battle, and it’s changing up the battle system in a big way. Free-form movement and a new team of heroes mean we’ll be using totally different tactics when the game releases this fall.

Specifically, Sparks of Hope’s release date is October 20, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Pre-release trailers have shown characters paired up with Sparks of different elements like fire, ice, and electricity. While anyone can use any element, it seems party members have a greater affinity for certain powers. See the full list of the game’s nine heroes below.

All playable characters in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario

Image via Ubisoft

As usual, Mario is the all-rounder party member, with decent skills in a variety of areas. As you might also expect, his elemental affinity is fire. Trailers have shown him teaming up with a flaming Spark to unleash fireball attacks.

Rabbid Mario

Image via Ubisoft

Mario’s Rabbid counterpart takes a more tactical approach this time. Every party member has a special ability, and Rabbid Mario’s is a counterattack using heavy fists. He also happens to have a crush on fellow party member Edge, but we’ll get to her later.

Luigi

Image via Ubisoft

Mario’s spunky younger brother wields a bow and arrow in the sequel, and his elemental affinity is lightning. His electric attacks can stun enemies, and the voltage travels between nearby targets.

Rabbid Luigi

Image via Ubisoft

Rabbid Luigi has as much personality as Luigi himself, turning his hat backwards as he prepares for combat. Rabbid Luigi is shown harnessing the power of an ice Spark, raining down icicles on the battlefield.

Peach

Image via Ubisoft

Peach is back as the party’s main healer in Sparks of Hope — a very important role to have. Her special ability also shields teammates from damage. Peach’s support skills are going to come in clutch.

Rabbid Peach

Image via Ubisoft

Peach and Rabbid Peach are quite alike, as they both rely on healing and defensive skills. Rabbid Peach has some of the highest defense, as evidenced by the fact that she’s the first to scoop up Bob-ombs in the trailers.

Rabbid Rosalina

Image via Ubisoft

Rabbid Rosalina is the opposite of her counterpart, with a perpetually bored and tired look on her face. She’s lethargic, but she can use that energy for good by putting enemies to sleep.

Edge

Image via Ubisoft

Edge is one of two characters that Ubisoft considers very different from the rest of the party. She carries a large sword, which she of courses uses to chop down enemies.

Bowser

Image via Ubisoft

Finally, we have Bowser. Thanks to his size, he’s the first to fill the tank role in the Mario + Rabbids series. He carries a massive weapon too: his launcher looks like a cannon you’d see mounted on one of his airships.