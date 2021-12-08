Every skull in Halo Infinite and what they do

Skulls have been a staple of the Halo series since they debuted in Halo 2, and they return once again in Halo Infinite. These collectible items carry a diverse range of effects. Some add visual effects to headshots, some adjust the behavior of enemy AI, and others significantly alter certain gameplay mechanics. Equipping these can add an extra layer of challenge and/or silliness to your time spent exploring Zeta Halo.

There are 12 skulls to be found in Halo Infinite. There are quite a few skulls that can only be found in certain story missions, and as there is currently no way to replay missions in Halo Infinite, these skulls will be rendered unobtainable if you did not acquire them prior to completing the level. Below is a list of each skull and what they do; missable skulls are bolded.