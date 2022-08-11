How will FUT Moments work in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is bringing something new to the franchise that fans of other sports series know very well. In Madden and MLB The Show, players have access to modes that give players a short scenario that recreates a moment from history. These quick-hit moments are something that can be done when you don’t have time to commit to a full game, but still want to progress your Ultimate Team. FIFA 23 will finally have something similar. Let’s look at how FUT Moments will work in FIFA 23.

What are FUT Moments in FIFA 23?

As alluded to above, FUT Moments put players into different one-off scenarios with objectives they must complete to succeed. This can be as easy as scoring a goal to something like scoring a goal with your goalkeeper without ever passing the ball. The developers stressed in the FUT overview that these are “bite-sized” and can only be completed in single-player, giving you something to do when you don’t have enough time for a full match.

The overview gave us a glance at how the mode will incorporate real-life soccer games into the mode. They showed off a snippet of a Kylian Mbappe-themed set of scenarios that chronicles the young Frenchman’s rise to fame. You can easily see how they might take it one step further and add new content after a weekend of soccer.

What are the rewards in FUT Moments?

When you start each Moment, you’ll be able to select a difficulty. This will decide how many Star tokens you earn. You can then use these Stars to buy different items in the Star store. The examples shown were different types of packs and a Mbappe loan. These Stars will never go away, so you can save them up to buy something that could really boost your club’s rating.

Importantly, the developers mentioned that some Moments will rotate in and out based on seasons. That could mean that the Star store will also be updated throughout the year, but that wasn’t immediately clear in the presentation. Either way, this mode is something other sports titles have had for years and should be a welcome reprieve for FUT players who don’t want to always jump into online play.