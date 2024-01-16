Everything We Know About the First Sims 4 Kits of 2024: Release Date, Price & Create a Sim Additions

Simmers just got exciting news about the first two new Sims 4 DLCs of 2024, starting off the new Sensational Season of content. EA has announced two new Kits with themes based on community votes.

Soon, Sims 4 fans will be able to buy and download the Castle Estate Kit and the Goth Galore Kit to live out their medieval and/or gothic dreams. My teenage self can barely contain her joy. To help you decide if these two new Sims 4 kits need to hit your collection, we’re breaking down their release date, cost, and everything we know about the new items they’ll add to your virtual world.

When Do the Castle Estate Kit and Goth Galore Kit for Sims 4 Come Out?

Image via Electronic Arts

EA has announced that both the Castle Estate and Goth Galore Kits will be available starting January 18 of this year. The exact time isn’t confirmed, but most new Sims 4 DLCs release around 10 AM EST, so it’s likely we’ll see the new Kits drop around then.

Players have lots of options for where to purchase the new Kits, which will be available in the EA App for PC and Origin Store for Mac, as well as via Steam or the Epic Games store. Console players can purchase them on Playstation 4, Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One as well.

How Much Do The Castle Estate Kit and Goth Galore Kit for Sims 4 Cost?

Image via Electronic Arts

While EA hasn’t formally announced the cost of its two new Kits, they will likely be priced at $4.99 USD like all prior Kit DLCs for The Sims 4.

Kits are the smallest Sims 4 DLCs available, with a limited amount of new content added, which means they also have the lowest price point. Both the Goth Galore Kit and Castle Estate Kit will likely follow this pattern for pricing and content.

New Build Mode Items Included with the Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit

Image via Electronic Arts

The Castle Estate Kit will primarily feature new Build Mode items to help Simmers craft the castles of their dreams. This is taking me back to the fun and oddity of the Sims: Medieval spinoff. Good times.

The Castle Estate Kit will add Build Mode items like “Gothic arches, portcullis, grand entry doors, stackable ornate windows and grand staircases,” according to EA’s announcement. From the preview image shared in the announcement, it looks like we’re getting at least 25 new castle-themed items to utilize while building our estates.

New Create a Sim Items Included with the Sims 4 Goth Galore Kit

Image via Electronic Arts

If you prefer Create-a-Sim over Build Mode, the Goth Galore Kit has you covered with new goth-inspired fashions for your Sims to wear.

The Goth Galore Kit will add Create a Sims items featuring plenty of leather, mesh, belts and studs to outfit your Sims in their Gothic best. There also appear to be some new makeup options like black lipstick and some seriously dark, tear-streaked mascara. From the preview shared by EA, we’re getting at least 24 new goth goodies in Create-a-Sim.