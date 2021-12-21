Everything you need for Path of Exile Atlas Invasion – dates, rewards, and more

It’s a busy December in Path of Exile, with six new and returning events coming to the game for a limited time. This first time event brings a significant twist to the game’s Map content. So fire up your Map Device and get ready for Atlas Invasion.

When to play

Atlas Invasion runs for 10 days, beginning Dec 24 at 3 pm ET, 12 PM PT and ending Jan 2 at 3 PM ET, 12 PM PT.

Overview

Developer Grinding Gear Games has described Atlas Invasion as being, “more like a normal Path of Exile league,” when compared to the month’s previous events. During the event, each area (except the Twilight Strand) is guaranteed to contain five endgame map bosses. Each of these bosses is also guaranteed to drop at least one unique item.

Rewards

The top five players in each of the game’s Ascendancy Classes will be awarded one Demigod’s Authority legendary one-handed sword. The sword, like some of the game’s other Demigod’s items, increases your character’s size.

Every player who reaches level 50 during the event will receive one Atlantis Mystery Box. Each box will contain a random selection of microtransaction items from two underwater-themed sets: the Siren set and the Deepwater set. There is a limit of one box per account for the event.

Players who meet higher level thresholds during the event will also be entered into random drawings for microtransaction items. A limited quantity of each items will be awarded after the end of the event. Leveling multiple characters to each tier will increase the odds of winning. All reward tiers are listed below, with item quantities noted in parentheses.

Level 60: Harlequin footprints effect, Wasteland weapon effect, Rose Skull (1,000 each)

Level 70: Demon King portal effect, Mystic portal effect, Dragon portal effect (1,000 each)

Level 80: Huntsman character effect, Zenith character effect, Temple character effect (700 each)

Level 85: Apocalypse armor set, Purple Crystal armor set, Stormcaller armor set (200 each)

Level 90: Ultimate Chaos cloak, Arcane Seraph wings, Huntsman wings (200 each)

Level 95: Stygian wings, Demonic armor set, White herald effect (50 each)

