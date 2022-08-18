Sundering Glare will be returning to Destiny 2 for Season 18. It will be available when you grab the season’s artifact, and you will want to make sure you add it to your collection. However, this mod was initially introduced in the Season of the Chosen. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sundering Glare mod in Destiny 2.

How to get the Sundering Glare mod

The Sundering Glare mode will be in the final slot for the season’s artifact. You will find it at the bottom of the page. You can only purchase it after you’ve leveled up your seasonal artifact and already chosen 10 perks for the season. The quickest way to reach this point is to complete daily and weekly Bounties, working your way through the latest content, along with any activities you prefer to do with a Fireteam, such as completing Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit matches.

Because the latest season for Destiny 2 has not arrived yet, we’re not sure about the best way to grind this out. We’ll be able to comment about this closer to the official release date on August 23.

How to use Sundering Glare

Here’s what you need to know about how Sundering Glare works. While equipped, rapid precision hits against a distinct target will weaken them for a short time. While a target is weakened, they will take 20% more damage from all sources, making it easier to defeat them.

This mod pairs well with precision-based weapons. You’ll want to choose one you feel most comfortable with in multiple situations, such as using a Scout Rifle, Bows Hand Cannon, or Sniper Rifle.