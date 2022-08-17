All Titan changes in Destiny 2’s Arc 3.0 update

The Arc 3.0 changes are on the way to Destiny 2. They will be happening on August 23, alongside the release of the next big season in the game. These will be the last changes Bungie makes to the classes in the game. The team working on these significant developments has provided a small breakdown of what these look like ahead of their official arrival. This guide covers all Titan changes coming to Destiny 2 in the Arc 3.0 update.

Arc 3.0 Titan Changes

You can pick from three Arc Aspects while playing as a Titan.

Juggernaut: If you sprint while you have full class ability energy up, you gain a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage. While amplified, the shield is stronger, and once the shield is depleted, your class energy is also consumed.

Knockout: Your melee attacks now trigger health regeneration, and you become amplified. When you critical wound an enemy or break their shield, it increases your melee range and damage for a brief time. Your overall base damage will be Arc-empowered.

Touch of Thunder: This is the most intricate of the three available aspects. It will change your Titan’s arc grenade in multiple ways. Flashbang: provides a Flashbang with a blind impulse on the first bounce. Lightning: You receive an additional charge for your Lightning Grenade, jolting enemies hit by the blast. Pulse: When damaging an enemy, it creates an Ionic Trace for you. The Pulse Grenade’s damage also goes up over time, and the grenade will linger after it lands. Storm: The Storm grenade creates a roaming thundercloud that moves and tracks enemies, firing lightning bolts underneath it.



An Arc Titan will run through the front door and then smash any enemies it can find with that door. The team at Bungie has worked on the classes’ two big supers to help embody this: Fist of Havoc and Thundercrash. Fist of Havoc has been reworked to now have an adjusted slam radius, and the ground slam now leaves a damaging field where it occurred. Thundercrash largely remains the same but will significantly benefit from the many buffs available to you and how you plan to use this ability.

Along those two supers, Arc Titans will now have access to an ability called Thruster. With it, you can now double-tap a button to send them forward, performing a first-person evasion. While playing as your Arc Titan, you should have a bit more movement in your kit, allowing you to close the distance between your enemies and unleash your heavier attacks.

When it comes to the Titan’s melee attacks, they are keeping their Seismic Strike ability. If you are amplified while you use it, the ability now has an increased area of blinding power and lasts longer. There will also be the Ballistic Slam ability, which causes a damaging explosion when you land the attack. Finally, the Thunderclap melee attack is a big addition to the Titan’s Arc arsenal. You will charge up your Arc energy when using this attack, and you can choose to unleash it in a quick strike or a massive single-punch blast. The choice is yours, and it will vary based on the situation.

Arc Fragments

Here’s a handful of the upcoming Fragments you can try for your upcoming Titan Arc.

Spark of Beacons: When the player is amplified, Arc special weapon kills creates a blinding explosion.

When the player is amplified, Arc special weapon kills creates a blinding explosion. Spark of Resistance: When surrounded by enemies, the player has increased damage resistance.

Spark of Momentum: Sliding over ammo will reload your weapon and grant a small amount of melee energy. Sliding over Heavy ammo increases the amount of energy granted.

Spark of Shock: Theplayer’ss Arc grenades jolt enemies.

These significant changes come to Titans Arc class when the Arc 3.0 release happens on August 23. You will want to make sure you jump into the game on the first day to check them out for yourself and grab the many aspects you can add to your character when they arrive.