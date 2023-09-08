Fae Farm: All Resources & Where to Find Them
The concept of crafting sounds fun: get some resources on a crafting table and out pops an item. Whether it’s furniture, an outfit, or even some decoration, every craft consumes resources in Fae Farm. Perhaps you’re trying to build some cozy furniture, or maybe you’d like an extra crafting table.
In that case, you’ll be interested in learning where to collect all types of wood, weeds, and stones in Fae Farm and the tool upgrades required to do so.
How to Find Every Resource in Fae Farm
This table shows you every resource in Fae Farm, where you can look for it, and the necessary tool upgrades you’ll need to source this item.
|Appearance
|Resource
|Location: Where To Find
|Plant Fibers
|It can be scythed in the Lowlands.
|Clover Feed
|It can be scythed in the Fae Realm. Requires Iron Scythe.
|Sporeweed
|It can be scythed in the Floating Ruins. Requires Feyrite Scythe.
|Beech Log
|It can be chopped with the axe in the Lowlands.
|Oak Log
|It can be chopped with the axe in the Lowlands. Requires Copper Axe.
|Flutterwood Log
|It can be chopped with the axe in the Fae Realm. Requires Iron Axe.
|Sporewood Log
|It can be chopped with an axe in the Elven Village. Requires an Feyrite Axe.
|Silt
|It can be dug out with a shovel in the Lowlands.
|Sand
|It can be dug out with a shovel on the Beach.
|Stone
|It can be broken with the pickax in the Lowlands.
|Clay
|It can be broken with the pickax in the Lowlands.
|Coal
|It can be broken with the pickax in the Sandwater Mines.
|Mulch
|It can be dug out with a shovel in the Lowlands. Requires Copper Shovel.
|Shade Jelly
|It can be dug out with a shovel in the Lowlands. Requires Iron Shovel.