Fae Farm: All Resources & Where to Find Them

The concept of crafting sounds fun: get some resources on a crafting table and out pops an item. Whether it’s furniture, an outfit, or even some decoration, every craft consumes resources in Fae Farm. Perhaps you’re trying to build some cozy furniture, or maybe you’d like an extra crafting table.

In that case, you’ll be interested in learning where to collect all types of wood, weeds, and stones in Fae Farm and the tool upgrades required to do so.

How to Find Every Resource in Fae Farm

This table shows you every resource in Fae Farm, where you can look for it, and the necessary tool upgrades you’ll need to source this item.

AppearanceResourceLocation: Where To Find
Plant FibersIt can be scythed in the Lowlands.
Clover FeedIt can be scythed in the Fae Realm. Requires Iron Scythe.
SporeweedIt can be scythed in the Floating Ruins. Requires Feyrite Scythe.
Beech LogIt can be chopped with the axe in the Lowlands.
Oak LogIt can be chopped with the axe in the Lowlands. Requires Copper Axe.
Flutterwood LogIt can be chopped with the axe in the Fae Realm. Requires Iron Axe.
Sporewood LogIt can be chopped with an axe in the Elven Village. Requires an Feyrite Axe.
SiltIt can be dug out with a shovel in the Lowlands.
SandIt can be dug out with a shovel on the Beach.
StoneIt can be broken with the pickax in the Lowlands.
ClayIt can be broken with the pickax in the Lowlands.
CoalIt can be broken with the pickax in the Sandwater Mines.
MulchIt can be dug out with a shovel in the Lowlands. Requires Copper Shovel.
Shade JellyIt can be dug out with a shovel in the Lowlands. Requires Iron Shovel.

