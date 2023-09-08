Fae Farm: How Shipping Contracts Work

Clearing out the whirlpools troubling the Azorians means the harbors are now open in Fae Farm. Besides broadening the romance horizons and introducing job quests, the game decides it’s time to make more money with Shipping Contracts. This guide covers everything you need to know about shipping contracts in Fae Farm.

Fae Farm: Shipping Contracts, Explained

Every 14 days, Jade will send a letter to your mailbox informing you that new shipping contracts are available. This happens on the 1st and 14th of every month.

You’ll notice three tasks available by heading to the Docks and interacting with the Shipping Contracts board outside Jade’s building. You can only accept one every 14 days, so choose wisely. Once you’re ready, hold the power button to claim the selected shipping contract.

Though some shipping contracts are easier to complete than others, they all involve gathering creatures, resources, or crafting items. Once they are in your inventory, return to the Shipping Contract board and select the items to redeem the rewards.

Are Shipping Contracts Worth It in Fae Farm?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here’s the deal: shipping contracts take quite a lot of work and won’t reward more than 1000 gold each. If you’re playing your cards right, you’re likely making that much gold in 1-3 days. This might invite the question, is completing shipping contracts worth the time and effort?

Well, that depends. The difficulty of shipping contracts will progress as the years go by, and of course, they’ll stay season-appropriate. Still, shipping contracts will only turn in profit if you make smart choices. When provided with all three contracts, make sure you select the contract that best suits your playstyle.

Plus, being a hoarder pays off here. If you’re the kind of player who likes to store anything and everything in your shed, then shipping contracts are a great way to get rid of some clutter and make some extra cash.