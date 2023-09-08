Fae Farm Tool Upgrades: How to Upgrade Tools & All Upgrades

Without tools, the only means of survival in Fae Farm would be foraging. Though running around town picking up a bunch of stuff doesn’t sound like a terrible way to spend my time, I’d instead tend to my set of tools, thank you.

Fae Farm’s toolset allows you to farm, fish, cut wood, catch critters, mow grass, and even battle jumbles. Still, doing that can be tiring and time-consuming unless you upgrade your tools.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Image Tool How it works Shovel Digs sand and clay out of the dirt. Axe Cuts down trees and chops up logs. Pickax Breaks minerals. Sickle Cuts plants and tall grasses. Watering Can Waters seeds so they can grow. Rod Catches fish. Net Catches bugs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The shovel, ax, pickax, sickle, and watering can are upgraded by Cinder, the blacksmith who lives by the docks. In exchange for some ingots and gold, she will upgrade these tools to be more efficient and even have mana-consuming and time-saving powers.

On the other hand, the Rod and Net can only be upgraded by Eddy, the fisher, and Mel, the beekeeper, respectively. These upgrades do not require ingredients, only cash.

All Tool Upgrades in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fae Farm Toolkit Upgrades

Base Tool Effect Copper Upgrade Effect Iron Upgrade Effect Feyrite Upgrade Effect Shovel Digs sand and clay. Digs mulch. Digs shade jelly.

Hold the power button to dig multiple piles at a time. Digs shade jelly. Axe Chops beech wood. Chops oak wood. Chops flutterwood.

Hold the power button to fling it at a short distance. Chops sporewood. Pickax Breaks stone, coal, copper, citrine, peridot. Breaks iron, aquamarine, and topaz. Breaks feyrite, amethyst, and rose quartz.

Hold the power button to smash a small area. Breaks silver, sapphire, and emerald. Sickle Cuts fodder and plant fibers. Cuts sugarcane. Cuts clover feed.

Hold the power button to slice a small area. Cuts sporeweed. Watering Can Waters plants. Holds more water. Hold the power button to water a small area. Holds even more water.

Rod & Fishing Net

Screenshot by Gamepur