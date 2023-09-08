Fae Farm Tool Upgrades: How to Upgrade Tools & All Upgrades
Fae Farm tools need to be upgraded to make daily life easier. This guide breaks down each upgrade and who to go to for purchases.
Without tools, the only means of survival in Fae Farm would be foraging. Though running around town picking up a bunch of stuff doesn’t sound like a terrible way to spend my time, I’d instead tend to my set of tools, thank you.
Fae Farm’s toolset allows you to farm, fish, cut wood, catch critters, mow grass, and even battle jumbles. Still, doing that can be tiring and time-consuming unless you upgrade your tools.
All Fae Farm Tools & How They Work
|Image
|Tool
|How it works
|Shovel
|Digs sand and clay out of the dirt.
|Axe
|Cuts down trees and chops up logs.
|Pickax
|Breaks minerals.
|Sickle
|Cuts plants and tall grasses.
|Watering Can
|Waters seeds so they can grow.
|Rod
|Catches fish.
|Net
|Catches bugs.
How to Upgrade Tools in Fae Farm
The shovel, ax, pickax, sickle, and watering can are upgraded by Cinder, the blacksmith who lives by the docks. In exchange for some ingots and gold, she will upgrade these tools to be more efficient and even have mana-consuming and time-saving powers.
On the other hand, the Rod and Net can only be upgraded by Eddy, the fisher, and Mel, the beekeeper, respectively. These upgrades do not require ingredients, only cash.
All Tool Upgrades in Fae Farm
Fae Farm Toolkit Upgrades
|Base Tool
|Effect
|Copper Upgrade
|Effect
|Iron Upgrade
|Effect
|Feyrite Upgrade
|Effect
|Shovel
|Digs sand and clay.
|Digs mulch.
|Digs shade jelly.
Hold the power button to dig multiple piles at a time.
|Digs shade jelly.
|Axe
|Chops beech wood.
|Chops oak wood.
|Chops flutterwood.
Hold the power button to fling it at a short distance.
|Chops sporewood.
|Pickax
|Breaks stone, coal, copper, citrine, peridot.
|Breaks iron, aquamarine, and topaz.
|Breaks feyrite, amethyst, and rose quartz.
Hold the power button to smash a small area.
|Breaks silver, sapphire, and emerald.
|Sickle
|Cuts fodder and plant fibers.
|Cuts sugarcane.
|Cuts clover feed.
Hold the power button to slice a small area.
|Cuts sporeweed.
|Watering Can
|Waters plants.
|Holds more water.
|Hold the power button to water a small area.
|Holds even more water.
Rod & Fishing Net
|Base Tool
|Effect
|Sturdy Upgrade
|Effect
|Advanced Rod
|Effect
|Master Rod
|Effect
|Basic Rod
|Catch river fish and seashore fish.
|Catch fae fish.
|Catch mountain lake fish.
|Catch deep-sea fish and seafood fish.
|Critter Net
|Catch bugs, frogs, crabs, and snails.
|Catch fae critters.
|Catch mountain critters.
|n/a