Fall Guys Sonic’s Adventure event guide – challenges, rewards, and dates

The latest Fall Guys crossover brings in the world of Sonic the Hedgehog. In addition to five costumes, there’s a new Sonic-themed show for everyone to try out. Gotta Go Fast, as it’s called, pits players against each other in a competition to collect rings. It wouldn’t be a Fall Guys event with a number of challenges and rewards, so we’ve laid all that out here.

Fall Guys Sonic’s Adventure Challenges

There are 10 challenges in this new event, and there are two factors that make them easier to clear than previous ones. First, you don’t have to win the overall show at all (though you do need to reach the second round). Second, all the challenges are tied into your basic objective: running around and collecting rings. Spend enough time, cover enough distance, collect enough rings, and you’ll have all 10 challenges cleared before you know it. In a cutesy move, the points are displayed as Chaos Emeralds this time.

Run 2000 meters in Gotta Go Fast – 100 points

Run 1000 meters in Round 1 of Gotta Go Fast – 100 points

Get 30 Rings in Round 1 of Gotta Go Fast – 100 points

Get 70 Rings in Round 2 of Gotta Go Fast – 100 points

Get 140 Rings in Gotta Go Fast – 100 points

Run 5000 meters in Gotta Go Fast – 100 points

Run 1000 meters in Round 2 of Gotta Go Fast – 100 points

Get 50 Rings in Round 1 of Gotta Go Fast – 100 points

Get 120 Rings in Round 2 of Gotta Go Fast – 100 points

Get 500 Rings in Gotta Go Fast – 100 points

Fall Guys Sonic’s Adventure Rewards

We’ve known about these rewards since the Sonic crossover was announced, but it’s good to have a reminder. Note that you’ll need to complete all 10 challenges to earn enough points to claim them all.

Sonic Nameplate – 200 points

200 Kudos – 400 points

Sonic Pattern – 600 points

400 Kudos – 800 points

Sonic Sneakers – 1000 points

Fall Guys Sonic’s Adventure Dates

Fall Guys’ Sonic crossover is running now, but it won’t be around forever. You have through Monday, August 15 to complete these challenges and earn all the prizes.