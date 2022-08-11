How to get the Tails, Eggman, and Super Sonic outfits in Fall Guys

Fall Guys’ wild world of crossovers continues. The game is offering five costumes from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe: Sonic himself, Knuckles, Tails, Dr. Eggman, and Super Sonic. If you want to get them for yourself, good news. All you have to do is boot up the game and spend your Show Bucks. Those can of course be purchased with real money if you need more, but you don’t have forever to do it. The Sonic crossover only runs through Monday, August 15. Here’s what you’ll find in the store till then.

How to get the Sonic the Hedgehog costume in Fall Guys

Screenshot by Gamepur

The blue blur himself comes in two costume pieces, and the best bang for your (show) buck is to buy the complete set.

Sonic the Hedgehog Costume Top – 700 Show Bucks

– 700 Show Bucks Sonic the Hedgehog Costume Bottom – 500 Show Bucks

– 500 Show Bucks Sonic the Hedgehog Costume (Complete) – 800 Show Bucks

How to get the Knuckles costume in Fall Guys

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sonic’s rival-turned-pal is priced the same way.

Knuckles Costume Top – 700 Show Bucks

– 700 Show Bucks Knuckles Costume Bottom – 500 Show Bucks

– 500 Show Bucks Knuckles Costume (Complete) – 800 Show Bucks

In addition to the costume prices listed above, you can get the Sonic the Hedgehog and Knuckles costumes together in the Dynamic Duo Bundle for 1200 Show Bucks. That’s definitely the best value.

How to get the Tails costume in Fall Guys

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s also the same pricing structure for Miles “Tails” Prower.”

Tails Costume Top – 700 Show Bucks

– 700 Show Bucks Tails Costume Bottom – 500 Show Bucks

– 500 Show Bucks Tails Costume (Complete) – 800 Show Bucks

How to get the Dr. Eggman costume in Fall Guys

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s not all good guys in this promotion. Dr. Eggman’s look is also for sale, at the same price.

Dr. Eggman Costume Top – 700 Show Bucks

– 700 Show Bucks Dr. Eggman Costume Bottom – 500 Show Bucks

– 500 Show Bucks Dr. Eggman Costume (Complete) – 800 Show Bucks

Similar to Sonic and Knuckles, you can get all the Tails and Eggman costume pieces together in a single package. The Eggman vs Tails Bundle is also priced at 1200 Show Bucks.

How to get the Super Sonic costume in Fall Guys

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are actually two versions of Sonic to scoop up during this event. The second is his golden Super form, and it costs the same as everyone else.

Super Sonic Costume Top – 700 Show Bucks

– 700 Show Bucks Super Sonic Costume Bottom – 500 Show Bucks

– 500 Show Bucks Super Sonic Costume (Complete) – 800 Show Bucks

This is the only costume that you’ll have to buy individually, as it has no associated bundle. In addition to all the pieces listed here, there’s also a You’re Too Slow emote priced at 400 Show Bucks.