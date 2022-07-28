Fall Guys: The Clan of Yeetus event guide – challenges, rewards, and dates

Fall Guys’ Clan of Yeetus event is here, and it’s added a bunch of big old hammers to some of its rounds. If you choose Clan of Yeetus from the main menu, you’ll be dropped into much more hazardous versions of Door Dash, Hit Parade, Wall Guys, and Ski Fall. Read on for the list of challenges and prizes that come alongside that.

Fall Guys: The Clan of Yeetus Challenges

There are 10 challenges for this event, and most can be completed simply by spending enough time in the Clan of Yeetus show. Several are cumulative as well, so once you spend enough time airborne, for example, you simply need to do it a bit more. The two most potentially challenging ones require you to reach the later rounds and win the show, so don’t be discouraged if they take a few tries.

Give it your all in Clan of Yeetus – 100 points

– 100 points Get hit by Yeetus Hammers in Clan of Yeetus x15 – 100 points

– 100 points Be airborne for 20 seconds in Clan of Yeetus – 100 points

– 100 points Fly at top speed in Clan of Yeetus x3 – 100 points

– 100 points Reach the Final Round in Clan of Yeetus – 100 points

– 100 points Reach Round 2 in Clan of Yeetus – 100 points

– 100 points Get hit by Yeetus Hammers in Clan of Yeetus x30 – 100 points

– 100 points Be airborne for 50 seconds in Clan of Yeetus – 100 points

– 100 points Fly at top speed in Clan of Yeetus x5 – 100 points

– 100 points Win the Clan of Yeetus Show – 100 points

Fall Guys: The Clan of Yeetus Rewards

The list of rewards was actually known when the Clan of Yeetus event was revealed, but here they are again as a reminder. You’ll need to complete all 10 challenges if you want enough points to unlock them all.

Clan of Yeetus Nickname – 100 Points

– 100 Points 200 Kudos – 200 Points

– 200 Points Yeetus Pass Nameplate – 500 Points

– 500 Points Aspiring Yeeter Pattern – 700 Points

– 700 Points Packing Yeet Wearable Backpack – 1000 Points

Fall Guys: The Clan of Yeetus Dates

You don’t have forever to earn those prizes. Clan of Yeetus is underway as of the time of this writing, and the event ends Monday, August 1 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.