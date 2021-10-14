How to get the Carriage Carnage SMG in Far Cry 6

As you explore the island nation of Yara, you’re bound to find several unique weapons. One of these is the Carriage Carnage in Valle de Oro. Here’s our guide to help you get the Carriage Carnage SMG in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6: How to get the Carriage Carnage unique SMG

The Carriage Carnage unique SMG in Far Cry 6 is somewhere on a destroyed railway bridge near the Castillo National Zoo. That’s not a lot of information to go by, but, it’s actually at the northwestern tip of Valle de Oro (very close to Madrugada’s border). Once you zoom in and see the Diamante Lakes area, it’s just north of that.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you’ll want to approach the ruined bridge from its northern point. You should see a ledge that you can gingerly walk on, allowing you to reach a section with climbable vines.

Beware, however, of Gar fish in the water. They’re extremely hostile and will attack you and your amigo on sight. Try not to fall down while you’re traversing this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the next part, you’ll see a ledge that has almost collapse. Start sprinting and jump to clear the gap. The Carriage Carnage SMG in Far Cry 6 is, fittingly enough, inside a train car.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As for mods, the Carriage Carnage SMG has the following:

Armor-piercing Rounds

Small Compensator

Specter Sight

Fresh Clip

High Ground