How to get the DIY Death SMG in Far Cry 6

There are many unique weapons that you can find all over Yara. One of these happens to be the DIY Death located in the town of Concepcion. Here’s our guide to help you get the DIY Death SMG in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6: How to get the DIY Death unique SMG

The town of Concepcion is all the way to the east of Conuco, El Este. You’ll find it next to the bay that bears its name. To be clear, though, there’s no reason to go to this area immediately. That’s because you’ll be visiting it as part of several operations/main missions as you progress through the campaign’s El Este arc. In fact, this is also the base of La Moral, another guerrilla faction in the region. As such, Concepcion offers two fast travel points for your character early on during the El Este arc.

In any case, once you’re able to explore Concepcion, you’ll want to head to a repair shop in the northeastern portion of the town. When you see the workshop icon, you’ll know you’re at the right place. There’s a Yaran Contraband chest here that nets you the DIY Death SMG in Far Cry 6.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As far as mods go, the DIY Death unique SMG has the following:

Poison Rounds

Basic Suppressor

Preloader

Fresh Clip