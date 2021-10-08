Far Cry 6: How to Fix the Warm up PSO Cache Error

PC players have been getting hit with a bit of a bug on Far Cry 6. While loading up the game, you can see a message that states “Warm Up PSO Cache”. This should only take a few moments, but some players are reporting it can take a very long time, almost seeming to hang.

This is, obviously, very frustrating when players want to jump back into their adventure in Yara, but there are a couple of things you can do to try and ensure it doesn’t happen again. First, wait for 5 to 10 minutes to see if it resolves itself, it’s annoying but worth doing.

If that doesn’t work, you will need to forcibly close the game using the task manager and restart your machine then try to launch it again. If the problem persists, the best thing to do is wait for Ubisoft, who is aware of the problem, to fix it.

Should you really want to get back to Yara, however, you will need to try some more extreme measures. The first is to reinstall the game, for preference on an SSD due to the increased speeds. If that is not possible, then a simple reinstall on your hard drive might just solve the issue for you.