Fastest CBs in Madden 23

Keep up with those speedy wideouts.

Image via EA

With NFL wideouts only getting faster, cornerbacks need to keep up. Thankfully, Madden 23 is chock full of speedy cornerbacks that you can add to your team. Most of these players are also relatively young, making them excellent candidates to add to your Franchise or Ultimate Team squads as they’ll be cheaper than some of the elder statesmen. Let’s take a look at who the fastest cornerbacks in Madden 23 are.

Related: Best base MUT cornerbacks in Madden 23

Who are the fastest cornerbacks in Madden 23?

Speed might be king, but there are a few other factors that go into a player’s pace rating. While Speed dictates a player’s top-end pace, Acceleration is how fast a player can actually get up to that top speed. On top of that, many players with a high Speed rating don’t have the best defensive stats. Since Speed doesn’t change a player’s Overall rating by much, that often means several of the fastest players aren’t highly rated. Here are the fastest cornerbacks, ranked by Speed.

SpeedName and teamOverallAcceleration
98Kalon Barnes (Panthers)6493
97Tariq Woolen (Seahawks)6696
96Javelin Guidry (Jets)6894
95Eric Stokes (Packers)7894
95Caleb Farley (Titans)7595
95Keion Crossen (Dolphins)7291
95Donte Jackson (Panthers)8195
94Isaiah Rodgers (Colts)7593
94Chris Claybrooks (Jaguars)6893
94Alontae Taylor (Saints)6994
94Kelvin Joseph (Cowboys)7294
94L’Jarius Sneed (Chiefs)8191
94Rico Gafford (Packers)6595
94Denzel Ward (Browns)9296
94Shaquill Griffin (Jaguars)8493

There are a few standout players here. Obviously, Denzel Ward has more than proven himself as a quality CB and has earned his 92 OVR. That said, if you’re looking to add some youth to your team, players like Eric Stokes and Caleb Farley are both already relatively high-rated and only 23 years old. They’d be excellent targets in both Franchise and Ultimate Team. While you’re building up your defense, make sure to keep an eye on the fastest safeties and linebackers too.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved