Fastest CBs in Madden 23

With NFL wideouts only getting faster, cornerbacks need to keep up. Thankfully, Madden 23 is chock full of speedy cornerbacks that you can add to your team. Most of these players are also relatively young, making them excellent candidates to add to your Franchise or Ultimate Team squads as they’ll be cheaper than some of the elder statesmen. Let’s take a look at who the fastest cornerbacks in Madden 23 are.

Who are the fastest cornerbacks in Madden 23?

Speed might be king, but there are a few other factors that go into a player’s pace rating. While Speed dictates a player’s top-end pace, Acceleration is how fast a player can actually get up to that top speed. On top of that, many players with a high Speed rating don’t have the best defensive stats. Since Speed doesn’t change a player’s Overall rating by much, that often means several of the fastest players aren’t highly rated. Here are the fastest cornerbacks, ranked by Speed.

Speed Name and team Overall Acceleration 98 Kalon Barnes (Panthers) 64 93 97 Tariq Woolen (Seahawks) 66 96 96 Javelin Guidry (Jets) 68 94 95 Eric Stokes (Packers) 78 94 95 Caleb Farley (Titans) 75 95 95 Keion Crossen (Dolphins) 72 91 95 Donte Jackson (Panthers) 81 95 94 Isaiah Rodgers (Colts) 75 93 94 Chris Claybrooks (Jaguars) 68 93 94 Alontae Taylor (Saints) 69 94 94 Kelvin Joseph (Cowboys) 72 94 94 L’Jarius Sneed (Chiefs) 81 91 94 Rico Gafford (Packers) 65 95 94 Denzel Ward (Browns) 92 96 94 Shaquill Griffin (Jaguars) 84 93

There are a few standout players here. Obviously, Denzel Ward has more than proven himself as a quality CB and has earned his 92 OVR. That said, if you’re looking to add some youth to your team, players like Eric Stokes and Caleb Farley are both already relatively high-rated and only 23 years old. They’d be excellent targets in both Franchise and Ultimate Team. While you’re building up your defense, make sure to keep an eye on the fastest safeties and linebackers too.