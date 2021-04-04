FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Eric Bailly SBC – Requirements and solutions

FUT Birthday may be winding down in FIFA 21, but there’s still a few more days for EA Sports to celebrate its old titles. On April 4, the FIFA team released a new SBC to throw things back to FUT 18. It’s an 87 OVR player card of Manchester United’s Eric Bailly. Players can pick up the solid center back after they complete the SBC.

How to complete FUT Birthday Eric Bailly SBC

Screenshot via Gamepur

Like both Gervinho and Dimitri Payet, Bailly only requires one segment to unlock. Players will need to stick to some strict requirements as they build out their lineup. Here are the requirements for the segment:

Eric Bailly

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Screenshot via Gamepur

Solutions

Bailly’s SBC is coming in at right around 250,000 coins on the current market. For us, that’s a bit of a hard sell unless you’re a United fan. Obviously, do him if you’re a fan, but this seems like a high price for a relatively average card with Team of the Season right around the corner.

Eric Bailly

ST : ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR)

: ST Marko Arnautovic (82 OVR) CAM : CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) CAM : CAM Anderson Talisca (83 OVR)

: CAM Anderson Talisca (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (83 OVR) CDM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) CDM : CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) LB : GK Aitor (83 OVR)

: GK Aitor (83 OVR) CB : LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR) CB : CAM Inform Mohammed Kudus (84 OVR)

: CAM Inform Mohammed Kudus (84 OVR) RB : LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 11.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.