FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Geoffrey Kondogbia SBC – Requirements and solutions

FUT Birthday is into its second week in FIFA 21, and on April 5, a brand new Squad Building Challenge went live. FIFA players can get their hands on a new 88 OVR player item of Atletico de Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. So, how can you get your hands on Kondogbia? Here’s what you need to do.

How to complete FUT Birthday Geoffrey Kondogbia SBC

Much like the Mangala challenge that went live on March 30, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the lineups are as follows:

Valencia

Starting players – 11

Valencia CF players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Gold Players Pack

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Valencia

LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) RST : ST Rodrigo Machado (82 OVR)

: ST Rodrigo Machado (82 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM : RW Portu (83 OVR)

: RW Portu (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Isco (84 OVR)

: CAM Isco (84 OVR) CDM : CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)

: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB : CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RB : TOTW Teemu Pukki (81 OVR)

: TOTW Teemu Pukki (81 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

La Liga

LST: ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR) RST : ST Rodrigo Machado (82 OVR)

: ST Rodrigo Machado (82 OVR) LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR) RM : RW Callejon Jose (84 OVR)

: RW Callejon Jose (84 OVR) CM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) CDM : CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB : CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCB : GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RB : RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 12.

