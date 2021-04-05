FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Geoffrey Kondogbia SBC – Requirements and solutions
New day, new SBC.
FUT Birthday is into its second week in FIFA 21, and on April 5, a brand new Squad Building Challenge went live. FIFA players can get their hands on a new 88 OVR player item of Atletico de Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. So, how can you get your hands on Kondogbia? Here’s what you need to do.
How to complete FUT Birthday Geoffrey Kondogbia SBC
Much like the Mangala challenge that went live on March 30, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the lineups are as follows:
Valencia
- Starting players – 11
- Valencia CF players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Gold Players Pack
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Valencia
- LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Rodrigo Machado (82 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW Teemu Pukki (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
La Liga
- LST: ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR)
- RST: ST Rodrigo Machado (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR)
- RM: RW Callejon Jose (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 12.
