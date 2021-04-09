FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Thilo Kehrer vs. Corentin Tolisso SBC – Requirements and solutions
PSG won Round 1. Who’s taking the quarterfinal?
With Leg 2 of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal between PSG and Bayern Munich looming on April 9, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Showdown Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players can complete two separate SBCs, one for PSG defender Thilo Kehrer and one for Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.
So, how can you complete these SBCs? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete Showdown Thilo Kehrer vs. Corentin Tolisso SBC
As mentioned previously, there are two separate Squad Building Challenges for this particular event. In order to acquire one of these cards, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups that meet a certain set of requirements.
In order to acquire both cards, players will need to complete both challenges and fill out four starting groups in total. The requirements for the Kehrer SBC are as follows:
Thilo Kehrer
Paris Saint-Germain
- Starting players – 11
- PSG players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Germany
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
And for the Tolisso SBC:
Corentin Tolisso
Bayern Munchen
- Starting players – 11
- Bayern Munich players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Thilo Kehrer
Paris Saint-Germain
- ST: ST Edin Zdeko (83 OVR)
- LW: LW Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)
- RW: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- RCM: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR)
- RB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
Germany
- ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Bereche (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW LWB Adam Reach (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
Corentin Tolisso
Bayern Munchen
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)
- RCAM: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- MCAM: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
National Duty
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LW: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
- RW: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- LCM: CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 13.