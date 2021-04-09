FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Thilo Kehrer vs. Corentin Tolisso SBC – Requirements and solutions

With Leg 2 of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal between PSG and Bayern Munich looming on April 9, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Showdown Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players can complete two separate SBCs, one for PSG defender Thilo Kehrer and one for Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.

So, how can you complete these SBCs? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Showdown Thilo Kehrer vs. Corentin Tolisso SBC

As mentioned previously, there are two separate Squad Building Challenges for this particular event. In order to acquire one of these cards, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups that meet a certain set of requirements.

In order to acquire both cards, players will need to complete both challenges and fill out four starting groups in total. The requirements for the Kehrer SBC are as follows:

Thilo Kehrer

Paris Saint-Germain

Starting players – 11

PSG players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Germany

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

And for the Tolisso SBC:

Corentin Tolisso

Bayern Munchen

Starting players – 11

Bayern Munich players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Thilo Kehrer

Paris Saint-Germain

ST: ST Edin Zdeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Zdeko (83 OVR) LW: LW Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

LW Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) RW: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) LCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) RCM: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR) CAM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)

LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR) LCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR) RB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) GK: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

Germany

ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CAM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) LCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

RCDM : CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) LB: LB Yuri Bereche (83 OVR)

LB Yuri Bereche (83 OVR) LCB : CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCB : CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)

: CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR) RB : TOTW LWB Adam Reach (82 OVR)

: TOTW LWB Adam Reach (82 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Corentin Tolisso

Bayern Munchen

ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR) LCAM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR) RCAM: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR) MCAM: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)

CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)

LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR) LCB: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

National Duty

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) RST : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LW: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) RW : RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) LCM : CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR)

: CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR) RCM : CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)

LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR) LCB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB : CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RB : TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)

: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 13.