FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown David Neres vs. Edin Dzeko SBC – Requirements and solutions

The second leg of the Europa League quarterfinal between Ajax and Roma FC is coming up on April 15, and in anticipation of this collision, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team have released a new Showdown Squad Building Challenge. The two cards that are up for grabs this time around are player items for Ajax winger David Neres (88 OVR) and Roma striker Edin Dzeko (89 OVR).

So, how can you get your hands on these cards? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Showdown Neres vs. Dzeko SBC

As you’d might expect given that there are two cards up for grabs, there are two separate Squad Building Challenges for this particular event. In order to acquire one of these cards, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups that meet a certain set of requirements.

In order to acquire both cards, players will need to complete both challenges and fill out four starting groups in total. The requirements for the Neres SBC are as follows:

David Neres

Screenshot from Gamepur

Ajax

Starting players – 11

Ajax players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Gold Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

And for the Dzeko SBC:

Edin Dzeko

Screenshot from Gamepur

Roma FC

Starting players – 11

Roma FC players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Gold Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

David Neres

Ajax

ST: ST Sebastian Haller (81 OVR)

ST Sebastian Haller (81 OVR) LW: ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR)

ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR) RW: RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR)

RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR) LCDM: CM Fredrik Midtsjo (78 OVR)

CM Fredrik Midtsjo (78 OVR) RCDM: CDM Teun Koopmeiners (78 OVR)

CDM Teun Koopmeiners (78 OVR) CM: CAM Mario Gotze (81 OVR)

CAM Mario Gotze (81 OVR) LB: LB Owen Wijndal (77 OVR)

LB Owen Wijndal (77 OVR) LCB: CB Marcos Senesi (77 OVR)

CB Marcos Senesi (77 OVR) RCB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)

CB Daley Blind (82 OVR) RB: TOTW CAM Taxiarchis Fountas (79 OVR)

TOTW CAM Taxiarchis Fountas (79 OVR) GK: GK Marco Bizot (79 OVR)

Brazil

LST: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR) RST : ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR) LM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) RM : GK Lopes (83 OVR)

: GK Lopes (83 OVR) CM : CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR)

: CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR) CDM : CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) LB: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR) LCB : RB Daniel Carvajal (86 OVR)

: RB Daniel Carvajal (86 OVR) RCB : LB Bernat (83 OVR)

: LB Bernat (83 OVR) RB : CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (83 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (86 OVR)

Edin Dzeko

Roma FC

ST: ST Edin Zdeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Zdeko (83 OVR) LF: LW Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

LW Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) RF: RM Callejon Jose (83 OVR)

RM Callejon Jose (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) LCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) LCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) RST : ST Edin Dzeko (85 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (85 OVR) LM: GK Gianluigi Donnaruma (85 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Donnaruma (85 OVR) RM : GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) CAM : CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR) CDM : CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (83 OVR) LB: TOTW ST Patson Daka (81 OVR)

TOTW ST Patson Daka (81 OVR) LCB : CB Fernandinho (84 OVR)

: CB Fernandinho (84 OVR) RCB : CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) RB : RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)

: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. These two challenges expires on April 15.