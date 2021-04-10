FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown David Neres vs. Edin Dzeko SBC – Requirements and solutions
Another day, another Showdown.
The second leg of the Europa League quarterfinal between Ajax and Roma FC is coming up on April 15, and in anticipation of this collision, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team have released a new Showdown Squad Building Challenge. The two cards that are up for grabs this time around are player items for Ajax winger David Neres (88 OVR) and Roma striker Edin Dzeko (89 OVR).
So, how can you get your hands on these cards? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete Showdown Neres vs. Dzeko SBC
As you’d might expect given that there are two cards up for grabs, there are two separate Squad Building Challenges for this particular event. In order to acquire one of these cards, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups that meet a certain set of requirements.
In order to acquire both cards, players will need to complete both challenges and fill out four starting groups in total. The requirements for the Neres SBC are as follows:
David Neres
Ajax
- Starting players – 11
- Ajax players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 80
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Electrum Players Pack
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Gold Pack
And for the Dzeko SBC:
Edin Dzeko
Roma FC
- Starting players – 11
- Roma FC players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Gold Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solutions
David Neres
Ajax
- ST: ST Sebastian Haller (81 OVR)
- LW: ST Eran Zahavi (81 OVR)
- RW: RW Steven Berghuis (81 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Fredrik Midtsjo (78 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Teun Koopmeiners (78 OVR)
- CM: CAM Mario Gotze (81 OVR)
- LB: LB Owen Wijndal (77 OVR)
- LCB: CB Marcos Senesi (77 OVR)
- RCB: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CAM Taxiarchis Fountas (79 OVR)
- GK: GK Marco Bizot (79 OVR)
Brazil
- LST: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)
- RST: ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR)
- LM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)
- LCB: RB Daniel Carvajal (86 OVR)
- RCB: LB Bernat (83 OVR)
- RB: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (86 OVR)
Edin Dzeko
Roma FC
- ST: ST Edin Zdeko (83 OVR)
- LF: LW Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)
- RF: RM Callejon Jose (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Edin Dzeko (85 OVR)
- LM: GK Gianluigi Donnaruma (85 OVR)
- RM: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTW ST Patson Daka (81 OVR)
- LCB: CB Fernandinho (84 OVR)
- RCB: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. These two challenges expires on April 15.