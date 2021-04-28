FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Joao Pedro Silver Stars challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Silver Stars challenge on April 28. Since the FIFA team has spent much of the past week on the Community Team of the Season (TOTS), it would make sense for the weekly Silver Star to be a TOTS-themed card. And that is exactly the case, as a new 74 OVR TOTS Moments card of Watford striker Joao Pedro.

So, how can you get your hands on this attack from the EFL Championship? Let’s go over what you need to do.

Much like with other Silver Stars challenges, FIFA players will need to complete three separate objectives. All of these must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

The three objectives are as follows:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR Joao Pedro player item.

As with most of the Silver Stars challenge, you’ll need a team full of Silver cards and compete in the Silver Lounge in order to pick up this new player item. Make sure to get your games in this week if you are looking to add this speedy Brazilian attacker to your collection.

This challenge expires on May 5.