FIFA 22 FUT Season 5 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards – Which cards should you choose?

Season 4 of FUT 22 has come and gone, and now it’s time to move on into the next one. Season 5 officially went live on March 17 in FIFA 22, and much like in previous seasons, users can pick two new Storyline players — one from Level 15 and one at Level 30. So, which ones should you go with? Let’s go over the stats for each one, plus our thoughts and recommendations for each level.

FIFA 22 FUT Season 5 Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards

Just like in Seasons 2-4, FIFA 22 players can choose from one of three players at Level 15. The players are:

Level 15

Ruan

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ryan Giles

Screenshot by Gamepur

Matheus Costa

Screenshot by Gamepur

And for the Level 30 rewards you have these options:

Level 30

Sandro

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ravel Morrison

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moussa Sylla

Screenshot by Gamepur

26,600 XP is required for Level 15, and 100,000 XP is needed to hit Level 30. XP can be obtained by playing games, and in turn, completing objectives.

Recommendations

Let’s start off with the Level 15 rewards. As you might have already picked up, this Season has a Brazilian flair to it. Three of the six new Storyline players are from Brazil, which should help immensely in terms of linking with elite Brazilian superstars like Neymar Jr., Roberto Firmino, and legends like Pele and Kaka.

Two of the Level 15 players are Brazilian, and we recommend going with Ruan. Ruan not only should help with those MLS team builds, but on top of that, it’s just hard to pass up on a back that has 95 Pace. Ryan Giles is the play for England-themed team users.

Next up is the Level 30 rewards. Moussa Sylla can be a budget striker, and would work quite well with an Eredivisie-themed team. However, both squads (Haller, Griezmann, Mbappe) have better options. Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison has solid stats, and can work with an EFL-themed team. But with more support on that front most likely coming during the Team of the Season promo, it might be best to pass on this card.

Finally, there’s Sandro. Sandro, like Ruan, should pair extremely well with the best Brazilian players from around the world. Plus, Sandro’s card is more well-balanced than Casemiro’s highest-rated card as of this writing, and much more affordable than FUT Birthday Allan. If we have to pick one from the Level 30 rewards, it’s Sandro.

Season 4 is slated to end on April 28.