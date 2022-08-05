FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Alassane Plea SBC – Requirements and solutions
Explosive up front.
In addition to two new Objectives challenges, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Squad Building Challenge on August 5. For this challenge, players now have the chance to pick up a new 95 OVR player item of striker Alassane Plea. So, how can you add this French striker to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.
How to complete FUTTIES Plea SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:
France
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 160,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
France
- ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LW: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
Bundesliga
- LST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)
- RM: TOTS CAM Florian Wirtz (95 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Konrad Laimer (81 OVR)
- RCM: CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)
- RCB: TOTY ST Federico Chiesa (89 OVR)
- RB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on August 12.