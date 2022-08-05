FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Alassane Plea SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to two new Objectives challenges, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Squad Building Challenge on August 5. For this challenge, players now have the chance to pick up a new 95 OVR player item of striker Alassane Plea. So, how can you add this French striker to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.

How to complete FUTTIES Plea SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 160,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

France

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LW: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) MCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) LB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

LST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) RST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) LM: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)

LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR) RM: TOTS CAM Florian Wirtz (95 OVR)

TOTS CAM Florian Wirtz (95 OVR) LCM: CDM Konrad Laimer (81 OVR)

CDM Konrad Laimer (81 OVR) RCM: CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR)

CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) RCB: TOTY ST Federico Chiesa (89 OVR)

TOTY ST Federico Chiesa (89 OVR) RB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on August 12.