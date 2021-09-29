FIFA 22: How to change VOLTA avatar name

FIFA is back for another year, as FIFA 22 has officially gone live to users as of October 1. VOLTA, EA Sports FIFA’s street football game mode, has also returned for another years, as users can create their own squad, and play in either online or offline matches in scenic locations such as New York, Paris, or Milan. In VOLTA, FIFA players will have control of their own custom avatar, and this avatar can be customized from head to toe. Additionally, users can also modify bio information, including your name.

If you are looking to change your VOLTA avatar name in FIFA 22, but can’t find the option to do so, we can help you out. Let’s go over what you need to do in order to change your avatar’s name.

To change your VOLTA player name, you will need to head to the VOLTA game mode. Go to the hub, and select Customise. Then, select the Edit Player tab.

Once you have done this, you will be able to change biographical information for your avatar via the Info menu. To change the name, just select the ‘Name’ bar with either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). Change the avatar name by using the keyboard.