FIFA 22: How to complete Bundesliga League Player Reece Oxford Objectives challenge

League Player objectives challenges are officially back for Football Ultimate Team in FIFA 22. A new League Player challenge dropped on November 5, and this one is focused on the Bundesliga. FIFA players now have the chance to acquire an 84 OVR player item of FC Augsburg defender Reece Oxford. Be prepared, however, to grind online for this League Player card.

How to complete Bundesliga League Player Reece Oxford Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Objectives challenge, FIFA players will need to complete five objectives, all of this must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. This Friendly mode can be found in the Friendlies section in the FUT Online play menu.

The objectives are as follows:

Bundesliga Wins – Win six matches by min. 2 goals using only Bundesliga players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

– Win six matches by min. 2 goals using only Bundesliga players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Scoring Prowess – Score 30 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Score 30 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Assist Kings – Assist 20 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist 20 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Bundesliga Basics – Assist with a Cross using a Bundesliga player in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

– Assist with a Cross using a Bundesliga player in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Feeling Finesse – Score a Finesse goal using Bundesliga player in 15 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

The team requirements for the Managerial Masterpiece FUT Friendly are as follows:

Team Overall Rating – Max. 77

88 or Higher OVR players – Max. 1

Loan players – Max. 1

Obviously, you will need a starting lineup full of Bundesliga players, Our advice is to do one of two things: build a balanced group of starters, or load up the front with quick attackers that have strong dribbling and shooting attributes. There’s no right way to get all of the wins and goals necessary to complete this challenge, so pick the route that works best for you.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 5, 2022.