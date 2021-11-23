FIFA 22: How to complete EFL Championship Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

On November 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Squad Foundations Objectives challenge for Football Ultimate Team. Squad Foundations challenges in FUT 22 operate much like the ones from last year. Users will be required to complete a series of tasks using players from a specific league. Complete those tasks, and you will receive a set of rewards, which includes player items from the showcased league.

For this challenge, three main rewards have been set: player items for Ben Davies (84 OVR), Max Lowe (84 OVR), and Ivan Cavaleiro (85 OVR). How can you obtain all three? Let’s take a look at the objectives.

But before we do, let’s take a look at the three big rewards:

Ben Davies

Screenshot by Gamepur

Max Lowe

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ivan Cavaleiro

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Foundations challenge in full, FIFA users will need to complete four different objectives. All of these must be completed either in Rivals or through Squad Battles.

The four objectives are as follows:

Venomous Volleys – Score six Volleys in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 84 OVR CB Ben Davies (Untradeable))

– Score six Volleys in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 84 OVR CB Ben Davies (Untradeable)) Air Mail – Assist eight goals with Crosses using EFL Championship players in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist eight goals with Crosses using EFL Championship players in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable)) EFL Elite – Score using EFL Championship players in eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is 84 OVR LWB Max Lowe (Untradeable))

– Score using EFL Championship players in eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is 84 OVR LWB Max Lowe (Untradeable)) Winning Mentality – Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven EFL Championship players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

Complete all four, and you will receive the 85 OVR Ivan Cavaleiro player item.

Since this challenge requires users to use EFL Championship players, it might be best to try to grind these in Squad Battles. The reason is that there are not many high-rated players from this league in the game, thus possibly leaving you at a disadvantage during online play. EFL players are specifically needed for three of the four objectives. This sentiment is especially true for those free-to-play users who might not invest much in players from the second tiered league in England.

But if you feel up to the Rivals challenge, that option is on the table. Just make sure that you meet the requirements for the latter three objectives, and have at least seven EFL players in your Starting XI.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 20, 2022.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Eredivisie Squad Foundations Objectives challenge