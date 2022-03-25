FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Giovani Lo Celso Objectives challenge

It’s Friday, and that means a new set of SBCs and Objective challenges in FIFA 22. For the second week of the Fantasy FUT promo, users can now grind towards an 87 OVR player item of new Villarreal CF midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. And, we should note that this card is eligible for a future upgrade. So, how can you get your hands on the new Lo Celso card? Let’s go over the details.

How to complete Fantasy FUT Lo Celso Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the Savvy Signings friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Midfield Support – Assist two goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist two goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Outside of the Box – Score two Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score two Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Winning Work – Win five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Win five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Touch of Finesse – Score a Finesse goal in seven separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 87 OVR Lo Celso.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings are as follows:

Loan Players: Exactly 0

First Owned Players: Exactly 0

No first-owned players can be used for this challenge, which means that you’ll need to buy players off the Transfer Market for the Savvy Signings friendly. And, each player on the squad (including subs) must be purchased for less than 2000 coins.

If you need an example of a squad that would work for this challenge, make sure to check out our guide for the Fantasy FUT Simon card that dropped last week. That card, by the way, can still be obtained until April 1.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Moses Simon Objectives challenge

What’s also interesting about this challenge is that if you have not completed the Simon Objectives challenge just yet, you will be able to make progress toward that one and the Lo Celso card this week in FUT, via the Savvy Signings friendly. For example, winning four matches in the Savvy Signings friendly will complete the third objective in the Simon challenge, while also nearly completing the Winning Work challenge for Lo Celso.

This challenge will expire on April 1.