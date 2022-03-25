FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Ivan Perisic SBC – Requirements and solutions

Week 2 of the Fantasy FUT promo has arrived, and so has a new SBC. In addition to a new Objectives challenge, FIFA users can now attempt to complete a Squad Building Challenge that features an 89 OVR player item of Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic as the marquee reward. So, how can you complete this SBC? Let’s take a look at the objectives, plus some solutions for this new challenge.

How to complete Fantasy FUT Perisic SBC

In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete three different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Inter Milan players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Solutions

Expect to pay around 180,000-190,000 Coins for this SBC. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:

Top Form

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR) LCAM: CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR)

CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR) RCAM: CF Alexis Sanchez (80 OVR)

CF Alexis Sanchez (80 OVR) CM: CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR) RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR)

TOTW ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR) GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

Tactical Emulation

LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: TOTW ST Georgios Giakoumakis (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Georgios Giakoumakis (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LCDM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) MCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LW: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) RCM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) LB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RCB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR) RB: TOTW RF Lorenzo Pellegrini (84 OVR)

TOTW RF Lorenzo Pellegrini (84 OVR) GK: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 1.