FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Ivan Perisic SBC – Requirements and solutions
Speed from Milan.
Week 2 of the Fantasy FUT promo has arrived, and so has a new SBC. In addition to a new Objectives challenge, FIFA users can now attempt to complete a Squad Building Challenge that features an 89 OVR player item of Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic as the marquee reward. So, how can you complete this SBC? Let’s take a look at the objectives, plus some solutions for this new challenge.
How to complete Fantasy FUT Perisic SBC
In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete three different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Inter Milan players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
Solutions
Expect to pay around 180,000-190,000 Coins for this SBC. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:
Top Form
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Joaquin Correa (81 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Alexis Sanchez (80 OVR)
- CM: CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)
Tactical Emulation
- LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: TOTW ST Georgios Giakoumakis (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LCDM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
- MCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LW: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- RCM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- LB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RCB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RF Lorenzo Pellegrini (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
This challenge will expire on April 1.