FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Giorgio Chiellini SBC – Requirements and solutions
Flash back more than a decade.
With its ongoing Black Friday celebration, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have been steadily releasing new content. Flashback Giorgio Chiellini is the latest drop for FIFA fans and it’s taking us back to the 2005/06 season when the Italian centerback made his Juventus (Piemonte Calcio) debut. Let’s look at what you need to do to get one of Italy’s best defenders into your squad.
How to complete Flashback Giorgio Chiellini SBC
To complete this Squad Building Challenge (SBC), FIFA players will need to complete three different segments. Each of these comes with a specific set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind as you complete them. Here are all three segments:
Piemonte Calcio
- Starting players – 11
- Piemonte Calcio players – Min. 1
- Signature Signings players -Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Italy
- Starting players – 11
- Italian players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This version of Chiellini is class. He just breaks the 80 Pace barrier, which is huge for a centerback at this stage of the game. Plus, he possesses solid passing to help you get the ball out of your defensive third. He’s coming in at right under 100,000 coins. If you’re also working through the Baku Objective, you can bring that cost down quite a bit. Either way, he’s a great player to get if you’re running a Serie A team. Here are some solutions to help you out.
Piemonte Calcio
- ST: CF Yusuf Yazici (78 OVR)
- ST: ST Burak Yilmaz (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- CM: CAM Hakan Calhanoglu (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR)
- RM: RW Signature Signings Marcus Edwards (84 OVR)
- LB: ST Morata (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Luis Neto (77 OVR)
- CB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RB: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Dani Almo (82 OVR)
- CM: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- CB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- GK: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
Italy
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTW Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)
This challenge is set to expire on December 5.