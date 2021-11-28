FIFA 22: How to complete Flashback Giorgio Chiellini SBC – Requirements and solutions

With its ongoing Black Friday celebration, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team have been steadily releasing new content. Flashback Giorgio Chiellini is the latest drop for FIFA fans and it’s taking us back to the 2005/06 season when the Italian centerback made his Juventus (Piemonte Calcio) debut. Let’s look at what you need to do to get one of Italy’s best defenders into your squad.

How to complete Flashback Giorgio Chiellini SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Building Challenge (SBC), FIFA players will need to complete three different segments. Each of these comes with a specific set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind as you complete them. Here are all three segments:

Piemonte Calcio

Starting players – 11

Piemonte Calcio players – Min. 1

Signature Signings players -Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Italy

Starting players – 11

Italian players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This version of Chiellini is class. He just breaks the 80 Pace barrier, which is huge for a centerback at this stage of the game. Plus, he possesses solid passing to help you get the ball out of your defensive third. He’s coming in at right under 100,000 coins. If you’re also working through the Baku Objective, you can bring that cost down quite a bit. Either way, he’s a great player to get if you’re running a Serie A team. Here are some solutions to help you out.

Piemonte Calcio

ST : CF Yusuf Yazici (78 OVR)

: CF Yusuf Yazici (78 OVR) ST : ST Burak Yilmaz (81 OVR)

: ST Burak Yilmaz (81 OVR) LM : LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) CM : CAM Hakan Calhanoglu (82 OVR)

: CAM Hakan Calhanoglu (82 OVR) CM : CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR)

: CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR) RM : RW Signature Signings Marcus Edwards (84 OVR)

: RW Signature Signings Marcus Edwards (84 OVR) LB : ST Morata (83 OVR)

: ST Morata (83 OVR) CB : CB Luis Neto (77 OVR)

: CB Luis Neto (77 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB : CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) ST : ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR)

: CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR) CM : CM Dani Almo (82 OVR)

: CM Dani Almo (82 OVR) CM : CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)

: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR) CM : CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB : CB John Stones (83 OVR)

: CB John Stones (83 OVR) GK: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

Italy

LW : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) ST : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) RW : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) CM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) CM : CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Matteo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) RB : RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK TOTW Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on December 5.