FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Ricardo Quaresma SBC – Requirements and solutions
Five stars, all around.
On March 15, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released yet another Squad Building Challenge, as part of the FUT Birthday promo. V. Guimarães winger Ricardo Quaresma is the main prize, and this 88 OVR player item should be highly sought after by users who are looking to build a Portugal-themed team. The 88 OVR Quaresma has 5* Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings. So, how can you add this item to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete FUT Birthday Quaresma SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Portugal players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 70,000-75,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
National Duty
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LF: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RF: RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR)
- MCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Piotr Zielinski (81 OVR)
- LB: TOTW CB Leandro Cabrera (81 OVR)
- LCB: CB Chris Smalling (78 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- RCM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Ivan Toney (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on March 19.