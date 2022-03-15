FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Ricardo Quaresma SBC – Requirements and solutions

On March 15, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released yet another Squad Building Challenge, as part of the FUT Birthday promo. V. Guimarães winger Ricardo Quaresma is the main prize, and this 88 OVR player item should be highly sought after by users who are looking to build a Portugal-themed team. The 88 OVR Quaresma has 5* Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings. So, how can you add this item to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Birthday Quaresma SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 70,000-75,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

National Duty

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LF: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RF: RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR) LCM: CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (81 OVR) MCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCM: CM Piotr Zielinski (81 OVR)

CM Piotr Zielinski (81 OVR) LB: TOTW CB Leandro Cabrera (81 OVR)

TOTW CB Leandro Cabrera (81 OVR) LCB: CB Chris Smalling (78 OVR)

CB Chris Smalling (78 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)

RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (84 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (84 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) MCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RCM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Ivan Toney (86 OVR)

TOTW ST Ivan Toney (86 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 19.