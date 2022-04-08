FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Captains Joaquin SBC – Requirements and solutions

April 8 was the kick-off date for the FUT Captains promo in FIFA 22. This event sees EA Sports and the FIFA team celebrating some of the game’s best captains from around the world. One of these is Real Betis captain Joaquin, and he has a new Squad Building Challenge live in the game. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

How to complete FUT Captains Joaquin SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three separate starting lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements to keep in mind while building it. Here they all are:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min.1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is currently coming in at just under 200,000 Coins. That’s pretty cheap compared to someone like Future Stars Ferran Torres, but we’re also very close to Team of the Season. We’re about to get tons of high-rated players in the game, making this SBC a little bit more expensive than we would like. That said, this is a great card. If you want to complete him, here are some solutions to help you out.

Top Form

ST : ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR)

: ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR) LM : LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)

: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR) CM : CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR)

: CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR) CM : CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) RM : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Konrad Laimer (81 OVR)

: CDM Konrad Laimer (81 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : CB Nico Elvedi (79 OVR)

: CB Nico Elvedi (79 OVR) CB : CB Willi Orban (81 OVR)

: CB Willi Orban (81 OVR) RB : RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)

: RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Spain

LW : LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)

: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR) ST : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RW : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CAM : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) CM : CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) CM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LB : LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) CB : CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) CB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB : RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

LaLiga

ST : CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)

: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR) ST : ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)

: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR) LM : GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR) CM : CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

: CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR) CM : CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) RM : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) LB : LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) CB : CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RB : RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 15.