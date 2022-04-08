FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Captains Joaquin SBC – Requirements and solutions
Add the Real Betis captain to your club.
April 8 was the kick-off date for the FUT Captains promo in FIFA 22. This event sees EA Sports and the FIFA team celebrating some of the game’s best captains from around the world. One of these is Real Betis captain Joaquin, and he has a new Squad Building Challenge live in the game. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.
How to complete FUT Captains Joaquin SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three separate starting lineups. Each of these has its own set of requirements to keep in mind while building it. Here they all are:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Spain
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min.1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is currently coming in at just under 200,000 Coins. That’s pretty cheap compared to someone like Future Stars Ferran Torres, but we’re also very close to Team of the Season. We’re about to get tons of high-rated players in the game, making this SBC a little bit more expensive than we would like. That said, this is a great card. If you want to complete him, here are some solutions to help you out.
Top Form
- ST: ST TOTW Uros Durdevic (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Kevin Kampl (81 OVR)
- CM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)
- RM: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Konrad Laimer (81 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Nico Elvedi (79 OVR)
- CB: CB Willi Orban (81 OVR)
- RB: RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
Spain
- LW: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: CF Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)
- ST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)
- LM: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
- CM: CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)
- CM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- RM: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 15.