FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Silver Stars Georginio Rutter Objectives challenge

As part of the Silver Stars promo, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced yet another player to earn in the Silver Lounge. It’s none other than Hoffenheim’s Georginio Rutter. The young striker is a promising young talent and his 74 OVR card reflects his pacey potential. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

Screenshot by Gamepur

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Silver Stars Rutter:

Win 4 – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Loung (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Loung (reward is 150 XP) Weak Foot Wizardry – Assist in five separate matches using players with four-star Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Completing these three objectives will reward you with 150 XP and the 74 OVR Georginio Rutter card.

This challenge expires on March 9.