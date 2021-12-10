FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Versus Christian Pulisic SBC – Requirements and solutions
A tough choice.
On December 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team launched the FUT Versus promo. In addition to several Objectives challenge, a new SBC, featuring Chelsea attacker and U.S. star Christian Pulisic. FIFA players have a choice of taking one of two 87 OVR Pulisic cards upon completion, but you’ll have to get their first. Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions that could help you out.
How to complete FUT Versus Pulisic SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Chelsea players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
As far as the Choice Pack goes, the Fire version will contain a Pulisic with boosted Shooting. The Ice version has increased Passing attributes.
Solutions
This SBC will cost around 130,000 Coins to complete. Here are some potential solutions:
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LF: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RF: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- RM: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- LB: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- MCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: TOTW LM Vincenzo Grifo (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on December 17.