FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Versus Christian Pulisic SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team launched the FUT Versus promo. In addition to several Objectives challenge, a new SBC, featuring Chelsea attacker and U.S. star Christian Pulisic. FIFA players have a choice of taking one of two 87 OVR Pulisic cards upon completion, but you’ll have to get their first. Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions that could help you out.

How to complete FUT Versus Pulisic SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Chelsea players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – Min. 1

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

As far as the Choice Pack goes, the Fire version will contain a Pulisic with boosted Shooting. The Ice version has increased Passing attributes.

Solutions

This SBC will cost around 130,000 Coins to complete. Here are some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LF: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RF: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) RM: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR) LCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)

CM Fabian (82 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LB: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) MCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)

CM Thiago (86 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: TOTW LM Vincenzo Grifo (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 17.