FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Versus Everton Objectives challenge

SL Benfica fans should love the latest Objectives challenge released by the FIFA 22 FUT team. On December 10, EA Sports and FIFA released a new Objectives challenge, featuring an 86 OVR player item of midfielder Everton Sousa as the reward. However, this is a Choice reward, meaning that you can pick two versions of Everton: a Fire and an Ice version. With that said, let’s go over the requirements for this challenge, plus our recommendations.

How to complete FUT Versus Everton Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the Renowned Rivals friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Goal Glut – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Brazil (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Brazil (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Smart Setup – Assist three goals using Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Brazil (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist three goals using Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Brazil (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Scoring Star – Score in eight separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Brazil (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score in eight separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Brazil (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Brazilian Bravado – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Brazil (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive an 86 OVR Everton choice pack and 300 XP.

The requirements for the challenge are as follows:

Countries/Regions – Max. 1

Loan players – Max. 1

As indicated by the objective requirements, you are only allowed to use players from one country for this friendly. So, make sure to build a team full of players from Brazil in order to get this done.

If you do complete this challenge, we recommend going with the Fire. Both have the same Pace and Dribbling attributes, but the Fire has boosted Passing (extra +7), while having slightly lower Shooting stats. However, if you do want to Shooting boost, go with the Ice version.

This challenge will expire on December 17.