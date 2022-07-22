FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo 2 Objectives challenge

July 22 brought the second batch of FUTTIES into FIFA 22. Included with all of the players returning to packs, are a few new Objective challenges. One of those is the new Dynamic Duo of the week. This time, players can get two players from Atletico Madrid, both of which call Brazil home. Midfielder Matheus Cunha is the big reward, but you can also pick up leftback Renan Lodi. Let’s take a look at how to get both into your club.

All FUTTIES Dynamic Duo 2 Objectives

Screenshot by Gamepur

To earn both players you’ll need to complete five different objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair. This particularly Friendly requires you to have at least eight LaLiga players in your lineup. Fortunately, that matches up well with the Objectives. Here are all five:

Quick Through – Assist 3 Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP)

– Assist 3 Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP) Victory in Metropolitano – Score using Brazilian players in 4 separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP)

Score using Brazilian players in 4 separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP) Samba Bros – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair (rewards are 94 OVR FUTTIES Renan Lodi, Premium Gold Pack, and 50 XP)

Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair (rewards are 94 OVR FUTTIES Renan Lodi, Premium Gold Pack, and 50 XP) LaLiga Finisher – Score using LaLiga players in 3 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair with FUTTIES Lodi in your starting squad (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Score using LaLiga players in 3 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair with FUTTIES Lodi in your starting squad (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP) Brazilian Maestro – Play 4 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Flair with FUTTIES Lodi in your starting squad (rewards are Rare Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you complete all five Objectives, you’ll earn 94 OVR FUTTIES Matheus Cunha and 300 XP. This should be a pretty easy squad to build. Just pick up some solid LaLiga players and you’ll be well on your way to finishing.

This challenge expires on July 29.