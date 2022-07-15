FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES October Favorite De Paul SBC – Requirements and solutions
Ones To Watch get the FUTTIES upgrade.
Each year, EA Sports brings out FUTTIES to close out the FIFA season. FIFA 22 is no different, which means players can expect all sorts of Objectives, SBCs, and “Best of” cards in packs. This is a celebration of the entire past year and the team kicked off the promo celebrating Ones To Watch in the form of a new SBC for Rodrigo De Paul. The Atletico Madrid midfielder was included in the game’s first preview, and now you can get an upgraded version of that card. Let’s check out how to do just that.
FUTTIES October Favorite De Paul SBC requirements
This SBC will require FIFA 22 players to construct two different lineups. Both of these have their own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.
Here are the two sets of requirements:
Argentina
- Starting players – 11
- Argentina players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward- Small Gold Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will only run you about 130,000 Coins. Considering how easy it’s going to be to get cheap fodder over the coming days, you can probably bring that price down significantly if you’re patient. It’s quite the card as well, only really lacking five-star Skill Moves. If you have a LaLiga side, he’s definitely worth a look. Here are some solutions to help you complete the SBC.
Argentina
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Andrei Silva (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Dani Almo (82 OVR)
- CM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- CM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Shapeshifters David Silva (94 OVR)
- CM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- CM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- RM: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)
- LB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- CB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)
This SBC expires on July 22.