FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES October Favorite De Paul SBC – Requirements and solutions

Each year, EA Sports brings out FUTTIES to close out the FIFA season. FIFA 22 is no different, which means players can expect all sorts of Objectives, SBCs, and “Best of” cards in packs. This is a celebration of the entire past year and the team kicked off the promo celebrating Ones To Watch in the form of a new SBC for Rodrigo De Paul. The Atletico Madrid midfielder was included in the game’s first preview, and now you can get an upgraded version of that card. Let’s check out how to do just that.

FUTTIES October Favorite De Paul SBC requirements

This SBC will require FIFA 22 players to construct two different lineups. Both of these have their own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.

Here are the two sets of requirements:

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward- Small Gold Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will only run you about 130,000 Coins. Considering how easy it’s going to be to get cheap fodder over the coming days, you can probably bring that price down significantly if you’re patient. It’s quite the card as well, only really lacking five-star Skill Moves. If you have a LaLiga side, he’s definitely worth a look. Here are some solutions to help you complete the SBC.

Argentina

ST : ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) ST : ST Andrei Silva (84 OVR)

: ST Andrei Silva (84 OVR) CAM : CAM Dani Almo (82 OVR)

: CAM Dani Almo (82 OVR) CM : CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) CM : CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) CM : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) CB : GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR) RB : GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

LaLiga

ST : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) ST : ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LM : LW Shapeshifters David Silva (94 OVR)

: LW Shapeshifters David Silva (94 OVR) CM : CAM Isco (82 OVR)

: CAM Isco (82 OVR) CM : CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) RM : LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)

: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR) LB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) CB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RB : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

This SBC expires on July 22.