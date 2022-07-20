FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Marcos Junior Silver Stars Objectives challenge

On July 20, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team gave players yet another Silver Star in the game as part of the ongoing FUTTIES event. This time around, it’s Marcos Junior from the Japanese J1 League. The Brazilian midfielder has gotten a sizeable boost to his base card, and he can be added to your lineup after you complete a few Objectives. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

All FUTTIES Marcos Junior Silver Stars Objectives

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just like the other Silver Stars objectives, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to Play, and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Moments Doumbia:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Marcos Junior card.

This challenge expires on July 27.