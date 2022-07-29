FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Maxwel Cornet Objectives challenge

On July 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released several Objectives challenges, as part of the FUTTIEA promo. One of those Objectives challenge features Burnley back Maxwel Cornet. FIFA Ultimate Team players can now grind and obtain a 93 OVR FUTTIES player item of Cornet. So, how can you add 93 OVR Cornet to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUTTIES Cornet Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these can be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world. Users can also play in Rivals to get these missions finished.

The four objectives are as follows:

Consistent Scorer – Score in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Summer Swap 2 Token, Gold Pack, and 50 XP)

– Score in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Summer Swap 2 Token, Gold Pack, and 50 XP) Through Perfection – Assist five Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 50 XP)

– Assist five Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 50 XP) Goals Galore – Score five goals using Premier League players in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP)

– Score five goals using Premier League players in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP) Winning Mentality – Assist using Premier League players in seven separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 93 OVR Cornet and 300 XP.

No Weak Foot or Skill Moves requirements for this challenge, as FUT players will only need to use Premier League players to get the ‘Goals Galore’ and ‘Winning Mentality’ objectives done.

This challenge is slated to expire on August 6.