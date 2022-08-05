FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Casemiro Objectives challenge

A new FUTTIES Favorite Objectives challenge dropped on August 5, with this one featuring a star from the LaLiga. Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is the featured player, as a new 94 OVR player item of Casemiro is now available via this challenge. So, how can you add Casemiro to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUTTIES Casemiro Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Julian Brandt & Thorgan Hazard Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these can be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world. Users can also play in Rivals to get these missions finished.

The four objectives are as follows:

Tactical Awareness – Assist in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Summer Swap 2 Token, Gold Pack, and 50 XP) Ranged Rocket – Score three Outside of the Box goals in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 50 XP) Brazilian Maestro – Score five goals using Brazilian players in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP) Hala Madrid – Assist using LaLiga players in seven separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 94 OVR Casemiro and 300 XP.

Much like with the Maxwel Cornet challenge from last week, no Weak Foot or Skill Moves requirements for this challenge. However, FUT players will need to use Brazilian and LaLiga players to get the ‘Brazilian Maestro’ and ‘Hala Madrid’ objectives done.

This challenge is slated to expire on August 12.