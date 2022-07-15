FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Kevin Mbabu Objectives challenge

July 15 was the day EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team decided to kick off the yearly FUTTIES promo. As in previous years, that means players have access to several new Objectives, SBCs, and a selection of “Best of” players back in packs. One of those Objectives is FUTTIES Favorite Kevin Mbabu. Veteran players will remember his incredible cards from FIFA 21, and this version captures that with a massive boost. Let’s take a look at how to add Kevin Mbabu to your club.

How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Kevin Mbabu challenge

This challenge will require players to complete four separate Objectives. All of these can be done in Squad Battles, so it shouldn’t take too much effort on your part, making it a great Objective for players looking to add a Bundesliga right-back to their club.

Here are the four Objectives:

Precise Throughball – Assist with Through Balls in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP)

Assist with Through Balls in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP) Two Way Threat – Score 6 goals using defenders in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP)

Score 6 goals using defenders in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 50 XP) Clean Cross – Assist 5 crosses in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP)

Assist 5 crosses in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 50 XP) Bundesliga Speed – Score using Bundesliga players in 7 separate Squad Battles Wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

After completing all four of these Objectives, players will earn the 93 OVR FUTTIES Favorite Kevin Mbabu and 300 XP.

This Objective expires on July 23.