FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Ferran Torres SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 27, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped yet another FUTTIES Squad Building Challenge (SBC) into the game. This time around, it’s Barcelona’s Ferran Torres. Not only is the young winger getting a massive OVR boost, but he’s also getting new traits. This version comes with Finesse Shot, Outside Foot Shot, and Flair Pass, making him a deadly player all over the field. Here’s how to add him to your club.

FUTTIES Ferran Torres SBC requirements

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. Both of these have different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.

Here are the requirements for both:

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward -Small Electrum Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward- Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is coming in at right around 130,00 Coins. If you’re running a LaLiga side and use wingers, this is about as close to a no-brainer as you can get. Simply said, it’s an excellent card at an unreal price. Here are some solutions to help you out.

Spain

LW : LM Enis Bardhi (79 OVR)

: LM Enis Bardhi (79 OVR) ST : ST Raul Garcia (80 OVR)

: ST Raul Garcia (80 OVR) RW : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CM : CM Dani Garcia (78 OVR)

: CM Dani Garcia (78 OVR) CM : CDM Nemanja Makisimovic (79 OVR)

: CDM Nemanja Makisimovic (79 OVR) CDM : CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)

: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR) LB : LM Future Stars Bryan Gil (89 OVR)

: LM Future Stars Bryan Gil (89 OVR) CB : ST FUT Freeze Angel Correa (86 OVR)

: ST FUT Freeze Angel Correa (86 OVR) CB : CDM Mauro Arambarri (79 OVR)

: CDM Mauro Arambarri (79 OVR) RB : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) GK: GK Jeremias Ledesma (77 OVR)

LaLiga

ST : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) ST : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CAM : ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) CM : ST Jaime Mata (79 OVR)

: ST Jaime Mata (79 OVR) CM: CDM Mauro Arambarri (79 OVR)

CDM Mauro Arambarri (79 OVR) CM : CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

: CAM David Silva (85 OVR) LB : LB Jaume Costa (78 OVR)

: LB Jaume Costa (78 OVR) CB : CB German (79 OVR)

: CB German (79 OVR) CB : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) RB : RM Team of the Season Canales (93 OVR)

: RM Team of the Season Canales (93 OVR) GK: GK Edgar Badia (79 OVR)

This challenge expires on August 3.