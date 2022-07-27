FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Ferran Torres SBC – Requirements and solutions
Torres gets a bag of new traits.
On July 27, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped yet another FUTTIES Squad Building Challenge (SBC) into the game. This time around, it’s Barcelona’s Ferran Torres. Not only is the young winger getting a massive OVR boost, but he’s also getting new traits. This version comes with Finesse Shot, Outside Foot Shot, and Flair Pass, making him a deadly player all over the field. Here’s how to add him to your club.
FUTTIES Ferran Torres SBC requirements
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. Both of these have different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.
Here are the requirements for both:
Spain
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward -Small Electrum Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is coming in at right around 130,00 Coins. If you’re running a LaLiga side and use wingers, this is about as close to a no-brainer as you can get. Simply said, it’s an excellent card at an unreal price. Here are some solutions to help you out.
Spain
- LW: LM Enis Bardhi (79 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Garcia (80 OVR)
- RW: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Dani Garcia (78 OVR)
- CM: CDM Nemanja Makisimovic (79 OVR)
- CDM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Future Stars Bryan Gil (89 OVR)
- CB: ST FUT Freeze Angel Correa (86 OVR)
- CB: CDM Mauro Arambarri (79 OVR)
- RB: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Jeremias Ledesma (77 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- ST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- CAM: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- CM: ST Jaime Mata (79 OVR)
- CM: CDM Mauro Arambarri (79 OVR)
- CM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Jaume Costa (78 OVR)
- CB: CB German (79 OVR)
- CB: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Team of the Season Canales (93 OVR)
- GK: GK Edgar Badia (79 OVR)
This challenge expires on August 3.