FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Amad Diallo Silver Stars Objectives challenge

FIFA 22 and EA Sports are in the thick of FUTTIES season. That means all kinds of new SBCs and Objectives. The latest dropped on July 27, and it’s a Silver Stars version of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo. The young winger has yet to truly break through at his main club, but impressed at times during his loan spell at Rangers last year. Let’s take a look at how you can add him to your club.

All FUTTIES Amad Diallo Silver Stars Objectives

Just like the other Silver Stars objectives, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to Play, and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for Silver Stars Diallo:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Amad Diallo card.

This challenge expires on August 3.