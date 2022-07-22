FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Rafinha SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 22, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team revealed the winners of this week’s FUTTIES vote. This time, we were voting between three Brazilians to get a 5-star skill moves upgrade. PSG’s Rafinha won the vote, though he’ll be joined later by whoever got second place. His SBC is now available and it’s not too expensive if you’re looking for a new Ligue 1 midfielder. Here’s how to add Rafinha to your club.

FUTTIES Rafinha SBC requirements

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to put together two different starting lineups. Each of these comes with its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind.

Here are the two sets of requirements:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is coming in at right around 140,000 Coins. The price is mostly held up in needing a TOTW or TOTS player for the first lineup, so if you already have one of those yourself, the price should come down considerably. Here are a few solutions to help you complete it.

Brazil

LW : LM Otavio (81 OVR)

: LM Otavio (81 OVR) ST : CF Andersen Talisca (82 OVR)

: CF Andersen Talisca (82 OVR) RW : RM TOTW Jonas Hofmann (86 OVR)

: RM TOTW Jonas Hofmann (86 OVR) CM : RW Pedro Goncalves (81 OVR)

: RW Pedro Goncalves (81 OVR) CM : CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) CM : CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) LB : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CB : CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)

: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB : RWB Future Stars Pedro Porro (89 OVR)

: RWB Future Stars Pedro Porro (89 OVR) GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

Ligue 1

ST : CF Andersen Talisca (82 OVR)

: CF Andersen Talisca (82 OVR) ST : ST Headliners Giovanni Simeone (89 OVR)

: ST Headliners Giovanni Simeone (89 OVR) LM : LM Otavio (81 OVR)

: LM Otavio (81 OVR) CM : CAM Oscar (82 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (82 OVR) CM : CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) RM : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LB : LB UCL Renan Lodi (86 OVR)

: LB UCL Renan Lodi (86 OVR) CB : CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)

: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB : RWB Pedro Porro (89 OVR)

: RWB Pedro Porro (89 OVR) GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

This SBC expires on July 29.