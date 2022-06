FIFA 22: All Summer Swaps Tokens and where to get them

On June 24, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced another set of Swaps for players to earn. We’ve gotten several of these over the course of the game cycle, but this is the biggest one yet. Over the course of a month, players can earn up to 50 Summer Swaps Tokens to then use on all kinds of rewards. Of course, you won’t be able to claim those rewards until July 8 when the Swaps SBCs release, but it’s important to start collecting Tokens now so that you don’t miss any. Let’s take a look at every Token available in the game and all of the rewards you’ll be able to claim before the event ends on July 25.

All Summer Swaps Tokens

These are all of the Tokens currently available in FIFA 22. We will update this list as more Tokens are added and other Tokens expire.

ST Reid – Log in Reward (Does not expire)

ST Opseth – Shapeshifters Challenge 5 SBC ( Expired )

) ST Durin – Shapeshifters Delaney Across the League Objective (Expires July 2)

ST Blanaru – Shapeshifters Challenge 6 SBC (Expires June 29)

ST Mikic – Summer Swaps 1 Eredivisie Objective (Expires July 11)

RW Archibald – Summer Swaps 1 Eredivisie Objective (Expires July 11)

RW Tengstedt – Summer Swaps 1 EFL Championship Objective (Expires July 11)

RW Ndualu – Summer Swaps 1 EFL Championship Objective (Expires July 11)

CF Jansson – Summer Swaps 1 Premier League Objective (Expires July 11)

CAM Embleton – Summer Swaps 1 Premier League Objective (Expires July 11)

CAM Alabi – Summer Swaps 1 Ligue 1 Objective (Expires July 11)

CAM Suhonen – Summer Swaps 1 Ligue 1 Objective (Expires July 11)

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifter Raphael Guerreiro SBC – Requirements and solutions

All Summer Swaps Rewards

The rewards for Summer Swaps will open up on July 8 and will be in the game until July 25. Don’t forget to use your Tokens before that or they’ll be uselessly sitting in your club forever.

1 Token – 82+ x25 Pack

2 Tokens – 83+ x25 Pack

3 Tokens – 84+ x25 Pack

4 Tokens – Icon Moments Peter Schmeichel

5 Tokens – 85+ x20 Pack

7 Tokens – Shapeshifters Player Pick (1 of 3)

9 Tokens – 91+ EFIGS Team of the Season Player Pick (1 of 4)

10 Tokens – 92 OVR Shapeshifters Kimpembe

15 Tokens – 93+ Shapeshifters Player Pick (1 of 5)

17 Tokens – 95+ EFIGS TOTS Player Pick (1 of 5)

20 Tokens – Icon Moments Cafu

23 Tokens – 95+ Shapeshifters Player Pick (1 of 5)

25 Tokens – 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick (1 of 3)

27 Tokens – 95 OVR Shapeshifters Kimpembe

30 Tokens – 96+ EFIGS TOTS Player Pick (1 of 5)

33 Tokens – Prime Ronaldinho

36 Tokens – 94+ Icon Moments Player Pick (1 of 4)

40 Tokens – Icon Moments Zidane

The Summer Swaps program will end on July 25.