FIFA 22: How to complete Future Stars Arthur Cabral SBC – Requirements and solutions
We have a winner.
The FIFA 22 Future Stars promo kicked off on February 4 in FIFA Ultimate Team. But before it began, the FIFA team enlisted the help of FIFA players to decide which player should be the Future Star that headlines the new Squad Building Challenge. The winner of that vote was Fiorentina striker Arthur Cabral, and a new 87 OVR Future Stars card that features the young Brazilian attacker can now be obtained for a limited time. So, what do you need to do in order to obtain Cabral? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Future Stars Cabral SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 170,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Brazil
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)
- MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)
- RST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)
- LM: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
- RM: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on February 11.