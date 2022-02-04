FIFA 22: How to complete Future Stars Arthur Cabral SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Future Stars promo kicked off on February 4 in FIFA Ultimate Team. But before it began, the FIFA team enlisted the help of FIFA players to decide which player should be the Future Star that headlines the new Squad Building Challenge. The winner of that vote was Fiorentina striker Arthur Cabral, and a new 87 OVR Future Stars card that features the young Brazilian attacker can now be obtained for a limited time. So, what do you need to do in order to obtain Cabral? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Future Stars Cabral SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – Min. 1

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 170,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Brazil

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)

CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR) MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) RST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)

ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR) LM: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR) RM: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) LCDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) RCDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 11.