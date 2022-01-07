FIFA 22: How to complete Headliners Dimitri Payet SBC – Requirements and solutions
A Headliner of an SBC for sure.
In addition to a new Objectives challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Headliners SBC on January 7. For this challenge, FIFA users can now attempt to obtain an 86 OVR Headliners item, featuring Marseille attacker and Team of the Year nominee Dimitri Payet. So, what do you need to do in order to add Headliners Payet to your collection? Let’s first take a look at the requirements.
How to complete Headliners Payet SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – Min. 1
- France players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 170,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Ligue 1
- ST: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RM: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)
- LCB: TOTW CB Gerard Pique (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: CAM Iker Munain (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
National Duty
- LST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)
- RST: TOTW ST Iago Aspas (87 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: RB Rafael Carvajal (85 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on January 14.