FIFA 22: How to complete Headliners Dimitri Payet SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Objectives challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Headliners SBC on January 7. For this challenge, FIFA users can now attempt to obtain an 86 OVR Headliners item, featuring Marseille attacker and Team of the Year nominee Dimitri Payet. So, what do you need to do in order to add Headliners Payet to your collection? Let’s first take a look at the requirements.

How to complete Headliners Payet SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – Min. 1

France players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 170,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Ligue 1

ST: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RM: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR)

CM Georginio Wijnaldum (84 OVR) CAM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

CAM David Silva (85 OVR) LCDM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) LB: LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (86 OVR) LCB: TOTW CB Gerard Pique (86 OVR)

TOTW CB Gerard Pique (86 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: CAM Iker Munain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Munain (83 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

National Duty

LST: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)

ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR) RST: TOTW ST Iago Aspas (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Iago Aspas (87 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR) LCDM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

CAM David Silva (85 OVR) RCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB: RB Rafael Carvajal (85 OVR)

RB Rafael Carvajal (85 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on January 14.