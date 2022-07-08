FIFA 22: How to complete Hero Shapeshifters Diego Milito SBC – Requirements and solutions
Some Italian speed at the top.
On July 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the fourth set of Shapeshifters into the game. This group of players includes several upgraded Hero players as well as a few of the game’s best and brightest. While most of the players are in packs, you can pick up Diego Milito via a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). The Argentinian originally plied his trade as a striker, but this SBC lets you move him to either RW or CAM while giving him a sizeable boost. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your team.
How to complete Hero Shapeshifters Diego Milito SBC
To complete this SBC, you’ll need to finish four different squads. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep track of, which you’ll see below.
Inter Milan
- Starting players – 11
- Inter players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Argentina
- Starting players – 11
- Argentina players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Prime Gold Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Players
Solutions
This SBC will run you right around 480,000 coins. That’s obviously not cheap, but if you’re looking for an attacking player for a Serie A side, your other options are also pretty expensive on the Auction House.
Inter Milan
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- CAM: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Halkan Calhanoglu (82 OVR)
- CAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- CDM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CDM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Argentina
- LW: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- CM: CAM Alejandro Gome (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- CB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- CF: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- CM: CAM Hero Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (94 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- CB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CM: CM TOTS Halkan Calhanoglu (93 OVR)
- CM: CAM Hero Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (94 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- CB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
This SBC expires on July 22.