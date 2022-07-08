FIFA 22: How to complete Hero Shapeshifters Diego Milito SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the fourth set of Shapeshifters into the game. This group of players includes several upgraded Hero players as well as a few of the game’s best and brightest. While most of the players are in packs, you can pick up Diego Milito via a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). The Argentinian originally plied his trade as a striker, but this SBC lets you move him to either RW or CAM while giving him a sizeable boost. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your team.

How to complete Hero Shapeshifters Diego Milito SBC

Image via Gamepur

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to finish four different squads. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep track of, which you’ll see below.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Marco Reus SBC – Requirements and solutions

Inter Milan

Starting players – 11

Inter players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Players

Solutions

This SBC will run you right around 480,000 coins. That’s obviously not cheap, but if you’re looking for an attacking player for a Serie A side, your other options are also pretty expensive on the Auction House.

Inter Milan

ST : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) CAM : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Halkan Calhanoglu (82 OVR)

: CAM Halkan Calhanoglu (82 OVR) CAM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) CDM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CDM : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LB : LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB : RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR)

: RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Argentina

LW : LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) ST : ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) RW : RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR) CM : CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

: CAM David Silva (85 OVR) CM : CAM Alejandro Gome (85 OVR)

: CAM Alejandro Gome (85 OVR) CDM : CM Koke (85 OVR)

: CM Koke (85 OVR) LB : LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) CB : CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

: CB David Alaba (84 OVR) CB : CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB : RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST : ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) CF : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) LM : LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) CM : CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) CM : CAM Hero Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (94 OVR)

: CAM Hero Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (94 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) CB : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) RB : ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Top Form

ST : CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) ST : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LM : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CM : CM TOTS Halkan Calhanoglu (93 OVR)

: CM TOTS Halkan Calhanoglu (93 OVR) CM : CAM Hero Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (94 OVR)

: CAM Hero Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (94 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) CB : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) RB : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

This SBC expires on July 22.