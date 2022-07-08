FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Chris Wood SBC – Requirements and solutions
Need another option for the back end?
Week 4 of the FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo has brought some new challenges, including a brand new Squad Building Challenge, FUT users can now complete a new SBC and obtain a 94 OVR CB card of Newcastle United’s Chris Wood. This item should fit in very nicely with a Premier League-themed build, as this card as 93 Pace, 94 Defending, and 96 Physical. So, how can you complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Shapeshifters Wood SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 130,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Premier League
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- RST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- CAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RB: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 16.