FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Chris Wood SBC – Requirements and solutions

Week 4 of the FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo has brought some new challenges, including a brand new Squad Building Challenge, FUT users can now complete a new SBC and obtain a 94 OVR CB card of Newcastle United’s Chris Wood. This item should fit in very nicely with a Premier League-themed build, as this card as 93 Pace, 94 Defending, and 96 Physical. So, how can you complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Shapeshifters Wood SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 130,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Premier League

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

LST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) RST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) CAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RB: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) GK: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 16.