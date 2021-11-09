FIFA 22: How to complete Icon Miroslav Klose SBC – Requirements and solutions
The 2014 World Cup-winning striker is now available.
Of all the promos and content drops EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team do throughout the year, the addition of Icon Squad Building Challenges is maybe the most exciting. While the beginning of the year isn’t going to feature the best Icons in the game, they did a few solid options on November 8. If you’re in the market for Miroslav Klose’s Mid Icon, then we have some good news for you. Here’s how to get him into your club.
FIFA 22: How to complete Icon Miroslav Klose SBC
To complete Klose’s SBC FIFA 22 players will need to complete six different segments. Each comes with its own set of unique requirements. Here they all are:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – 11
- Exactly Bronze players
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – 11
- Exactly Silver players
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Die Roten
- Starting players – 11
- FC Bayern Munchen players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Salto-Klose
- Starting players – 11
- German players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Klose’s Mid Icon will run you just under 200,000 coins on the transfer market. This SB currently costs just over 200,000 coins, which you’ll never get back. That’s not the best deal out there, but you have a month to complete it. If you want him on your team, here are some solutions to help you out.
Born Legend and Rising Star
There’s no need to run out and buy players for this. If you don’t have enough rare bronze or silver players, you’ll get them eventually just by playing the game.
Die Roten
- ST: LW TOTW Andrei Ivan (76 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Florian Neuhaus (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (82 OVR)
- CDM: CM Emre Can (82 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Edson Tapsoba (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Nicolas Sule (82 OVR)
- RB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Kevin Trapp (82 OVR)
League Legend
- ST: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- LF: LW Marcos Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RF: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Canales (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- CB: CB TOTW Aritz Elustondo (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
League Finesse
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTW Giovanni Simeone (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Nicolol Barella (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Pique (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Salto-Klose
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- CAM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- CAM: CM Dani Parejo (86 OVR)
- LM: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- CM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- RM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Jordi Abla (86 OVR)
- CB: CB Pique (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
This challenge is set to expire on December 8.