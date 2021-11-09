FIFA 22: How to complete Icon Miroslav Klose SBC – Requirements and solutions

Of all the promos and content drops EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team do throughout the year, the addition of Icon Squad Building Challenges is maybe the most exciting. While the beginning of the year isn’t going to feature the best Icons in the game, they did a few solid options on November 8. If you’re in the market for Miroslav Klose’s Mid Icon, then we have some good news for you. Here’s how to get him into your club.

FIFA 22: How to complete Icon Miroslav Klose SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete Klose’s SBC FIFA 22 players will need to complete six different segments. Each comes with its own set of unique requirements. Here they all are:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – 11

Exactly Bronze players

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – 11

Exactly Silver players

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Die Roten

Starting players – 11

FC Bayern Munchen players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Salto-Klose

Starting players – 11

German players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Klose’s Mid Icon will run you just under 200,000 coins on the transfer market. This SB currently costs just over 200,000 coins, which you’ll never get back. That’s not the best deal out there, but you have a month to complete it. If you want him on your team, here are some solutions to help you out.

Born Legend and Rising Star

There’s no need to run out and buy players for this. If you don’t have enough rare bronze or silver players, you’ll get them eventually just by playing the game.

Die Roten

ST : LW TOTW Andrei Ivan (76 OVR)

: LW TOTW Andrei Ivan (76 OVR) CAM : CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Florian Neuhaus (82 OVR)

: CAM Florian Neuhaus (82 OVR) CAM : CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR)

: CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR) CDM : CDM Axel Witsel (82 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (82 OVR) CDM : CM Emre Can (82 OVR)

: CM Emre Can (82 OVR) LB : LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

: LWB Angelino (83 OVR) CB : CB Edson Tapsoba (81 OVR)

: CB Edson Tapsoba (81 OVR) CB : CB Nicolas Sule (82 OVR)

: CB Nicolas Sule (82 OVR) RB : LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (82 OVR)

League Legend

ST : CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) LF : LW Marcos Ocampos (83 OVR)

: LW Marcos Ocampos (83 OVR) RF : RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LM : LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) CM : CM Canales (83 OVR)

: CM Canales (83 OVR) CM : CAM Muniain (83 OVR)

: CAM Muniain (83 OVR) RM : RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) CB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) CB : CB TOTW Aritz Elustondo (82 OVR)

: CB TOTW Aritz Elustondo (82 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

League Finesse

ST : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) ST : ST TOTW Giovanni Simeone (84 OVR)

: ST TOTW Giovanni Simeone (84 OVR) CAM : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) CDM : CM Nicolol Barella (84 OVR)

: CM Nicolol Barella (84 OVR) LB : LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Pique (84 OVR)

: CB Pique (84 OVR) RB : RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

Salto-Klose

ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

CAM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

CAM: CM Dani Parejo (86 OVR)

LM: LW Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

CM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

RM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

LB: LB Jordi Abla (86 OVR)

CB: CB Pique (84 OVR)

CB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)

RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (84 OVR)

GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on December 8.